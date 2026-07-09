ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Connection Found In Chandigarh Chemist Shop Murder, Three More Suspects Arrested

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police have arrested three more suspects in the June 13 murder of a 45-year-old pharmacy cashier Janki Das in Sector 11 of Chandigarh. Another accused, Dharmendra Singh, currently lodged in Kapurthala Jail, has been brought to the city on a production warrant for questioning.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Akash Kumar alias Mani, Sachin Sylvester, and Gurmeet Singh alias Badshah—all residents of Tarn Taran in Punjab. During the initial probe, the investigators found clues linking the entire network to Pakistan, police said, adding that the accused were acting on Dharmendra’s instructions, and hatched the murder conspiracy at his behest.

“During a series of raids in Tarn Taran and Amritsar we arrested all the three accused and recovered 3 kg 28 grams of 'Ice' (methamphetamine) from the accused,” said an official.