Pakistan Connection Found In Chandigarh Chemist Shop Murder, Three More Suspects Arrested
Police said that the accused received instructions from handlers based in Pakistan and carried out various criminal and illegal activities.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police have arrested three more suspects in the June 13 murder of a 45-year-old pharmacy cashier Janki Das in Sector 11 of Chandigarh. Another accused, Dharmendra Singh, currently lodged in Kapurthala Jail, has been brought to the city on a production warrant for questioning.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Akash Kumar alias Mani, Sachin Sylvester, and Gurmeet Singh alias Badshah—all residents of Tarn Taran in Punjab. During the initial probe, the investigators found clues linking the entire network to Pakistan, police said, adding that the accused were acting on Dharmendra’s instructions, and hatched the murder conspiracy at his behest.
“During a series of raids in Tarn Taran and Amritsar we arrested all the three accused and recovered 3 kg 28 grams of 'Ice' (methamphetamine) from the accused,” said an official.
Major Breakthrough by Chandigarh Police— Chandigarh Police #Citizen First (@ChdPol) July 8, 2026
Police Station Crime has busted a cross-border and inter-state network involved in illegal arms, narcotics, and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), linked to the Sector-11 chemist shop murder case. pic.twitter.com/hBwFMvaC5W
He said that the value of the drug was estimated at approximately Rs 24 crore in the international market. “Counterfeit Indian currency worth Rs 8 lakh, an illegal pistol, and live cartridges were also seized,” the official added.
Pakistan connection revealed
The investigation also revealed that the accused were not only involved in the murder but were connected to a network dealing in drugs and counterfeit currency. “The accused received instructions from handlers based in Pakistan and carried out various activities criminal and illegal activities. We are now examining the accused’s mobile phones, bank accounts, and overseas contacts,” police said.
Further investigation could lead to more significant revelations regarding this network, they added.
The operation was carried out by the Crime Branch team of Chandigarh Police under the supervision of Union Territory DGP Dr. Sagar Preet Hooda, IGP Pushpendra Kumar, and SP (Crime) Manjit Singh. Meanwhile, a team led by Inspector Narendra Singh Patial, guided by DSP (Crime) Lakshya Pandey, dismantled the network through continuous raids across multiple areas in Punjab.
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