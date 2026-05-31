ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Beaming Rogue Telecom Signals To Aid Terror Networks, Penetrate Jails in J-K: Officials

Srinagar/Jammu: Pakistan is actively violating international telecommunication norms by deliberately beaming superfluous cellular signals across the border into Jammu and Kashmir aimed at providing a covert communication lifeline to terrorist groups operating in the Union territory, with a sharp focus on the Jammu region, officials said on Sunday.

Recent infiltration patterns, particularly in the south of the Pir Panjal range, indicate there has been a significant surge in telecom towers erected along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) whose signals reach various Jammu jails where hardcore terrorists are lodged.

While the mountains of the Kashmir Valley naturally block most of these rogue signals, the flat topography of the Jammu plains allows the frequencies to penetrate deep into Indian territory. Signal traces have been detected in border districts, including Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch, and as far inland as the highly sensitive Kot Balwal jail area in Jammu, the officials said.

The officials said that jammers used at present in some prisons in the terror-hit region have been unable to block the signals and choke illicit communication by inmates as smuggled mobile devices reportedly continued to function inside blanketed prison zones. There are 14 jails in Jammu and Kashmir, besides two correctional homes.

The officials said that since Jammu and Kashmir has a hyper-sensitive threat environment, further complicated by cross-border signals, drone-assisted devices and shifting telecom spectra, there was a need to install next-generation facility rather than traditional, static jammers that risk compromising security while cutting off nearby civilian communities.

The officials said that the new technology is designed to pinpoint and neutralise active rogue devices within specific zones. In 2019-20, the security agencies had focused on rogue communication networks from across the border and successfully dismantled them after cracking the encryption, the officials said, adding that the present attempts will meet a similar fate.