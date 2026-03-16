Pakistan-Based Handler Linked To Rajasthan Terror Plot; ATS Probing Target
Initial probe revealed that one of the accused had allegedly brought an IED to Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, on the instructions of a Pakistani handler, Shahzad Bhatti.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
By Vikas Kumar Vyas
Jaipur: Rajasthan Police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have launched a probe into a suspected terror plot allegedly hatched by a Pakistan-based handler, officials said. The conspiracy came to the fore after three men were arrested with RDX in Ambala, Punjab, they said.
Currently, a team from the Rajasthan ATS is interrogating the accused in Ambala to reveal the details of the terror plot and the potential targets in Rajasthan. A separate team from the Hanumangarh police is also assisting the ATS in the questioning.
Initial probe revealed that one of the accused, Jangbir, a resident of Kambani village in Ambala, had allegedly brought an IED to Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan on the instructions of a Pakistani handler identified as Shahzad Bhatti. The explosive device was later taken back to Ambala.
Jangbir and two more accused, Anas Rais of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and Ali Akbar of Ajmer, Rajasthan, were arrested by the Ambala Special Task Force (STF) and recovered RDX from their possession. The trio are currently in police custody and is being interrogated.
Rajasthan ATS Inspector General Rakesh Singh said the accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler, and investigations are underway to determine their plans and possible targets.
“One of the accused, Ali Akbar, belongs to Ajmer. Our team has reached Ambala to question them and verify information that an IED was taken to Hanumangarh and concealed there,” Singh said.
He said that the police are also questioning individuals known to Ali Akbar in Ajmer as part of the investigation.
“Ali Akbar had reportedly established contact with the Pakistani handler during the last week of February. He had been doing odd jobs, including working at a parking facility and occasionally running a tea and coffee stall,” Singh added.
The initial probe revealed that the contact was primarily motivated by money as the handler transferred between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 to the accused, leading to the scrutiny of their bank accounts and financial transactions.
“During interrogation, it was found that Jangbir travelled from Ambala in Punjab to Hanumangarh in Rajasthan on February 27 carrying explosive material concealed in a tiffin box. He returned to Ambala with it on March 2, according to the investigators.
Rajasthan ATS Inspector General Rakesh Singh said that technical teams are verifying information emerging from the interrogation.
“Preliminary inputs also suggest the possibility that the Pakistani handler was attempting to establish sleeper cells in parts of Rajasthan, including Hanumangarh, Ajmer and Sri Ganganagar,” he said.
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