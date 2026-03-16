ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan-Based Handler Linked To Rajasthan Terror Plot; ATS Probing Target

By Vikas Kumar Vyas

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have launched a probe into a suspected terror plot allegedly hatched by a Pakistan-based handler, officials said. The conspiracy came to the fore after three men were arrested with RDX in Ambala, Punjab, they said.

Currently, a team from the Rajasthan ATS is interrogating the accused in Ambala to reveal the details of the terror plot and the potential targets in Rajasthan. A separate team from the Hanumangarh police is also assisting the ATS in the questioning.

Initial probe revealed that one of the accused, Jangbir, a resident of Kambani village in Ambala, had allegedly brought an IED to Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan on the instructions of a Pakistani handler identified as Shahzad Bhatti. The explosive device was later taken back to Ambala.

Jangbir and two more accused, Anas Rais of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and Ali Akbar of Ajmer, Rajasthan, were arrested by the Ambala Special Task Force (STF) and recovered RDX from their possession. The trio are currently in police custody and is being interrogated.

Rajasthan ATS Inspector General Rakesh Singh said the accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler, and investigations are underway to determine their plans and possible targets.