ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan, Bangladesh And Afghanistan Will One Day Reintegrate Into India: Ramdev

Raipur: Yoga guru Ramdev on Monday said Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan would one day become part of India again, and urged people to be patient. Speaking to reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport here, he said, neither Hinduism, Islam nor Christianity is under threat in the country, but India's honour and dignity are at stake.

Reacting to Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's remarks on the condition of Hindus in Pakistan, Ramdev alleged that Hindus had faced "atrocities and injustices" in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"The atrocities and injustices suffered by Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh are among the greatest cruelties in human civilisation," he said, adding that people responsible for such acts should refrain from making such statements.

"The day will also come when Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will reintegrate into India. Just have a little patience," Ramdev said.

On the issue of religious conversion and the law enacted in Chhattisgarh to check it, Ramdev said allegations of persecution of Hindus, Christians or Muslims were part of "political rhetoric".

"Whatever religious changes have taken place in the country, at least ensure that no one is persecuted in future. There is no threat to Hinduism, Islam or Christianity. What is under threat is the honour and dignity of India," he added. Ramdev said his vision was for India to emerge as the world's best democracy and its citizens as the world's best citizens.

"I want to see the Indian economy become the best in the world, the rupee's value at least become equal to that of the dollar and pound, and the Indian passport become so strong that Indians do not need visas anywhere in the world," the Yoga guru said.

He said India should command equal respect in every country, including the US, China and Russia. On Sanatan Dharma, Ramdev said there was no deficiency in the religion that should prompt people to convert to Islam or Christianity.

"Sanatan culture and religion are ancient. What deficiency or shortcoming in them would compel us to become Muslim or Christian? A handful of Muslims converted our own Sanatani Hindu brethren to Islam by employing tactics ranging from the sword and allurements to miracles and the propagation of misconceptions.

"We remained silent even then. We also stayed silent when Christians converted people to Christianity," he said.

Ramdev said there is no inherent flaw in Sanatan Dharma, despite the false allegations of social hierarchy, discrimination, and untouchability levelled against it.