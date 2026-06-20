'Pak President Has No Locus Standi To Comment On India's Internal Matters': MEA
The MEA said Zardari's comments are particularly absurd given Pakistan’s own abysmal record on human rights, which is a matter of global commentary.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Saturday rejected the comments made by Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, calling them 'unwarranted'.
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India categorically rejects the unwarranted comments made by the President of Pakistan. He has, in any case, no locus standi to comment on matters that are internal to India".
In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "These comments are particularly absurd given Pakistan’s own abysmal record on human rights, which is a matter of global commentary. Pakistan’s long history of systematically targeting and victimizing minorities across various faiths is notorious. Given this reality, the President’s remarks can only be read as a deliberate political attack, driven by Pakistan’s national policies of bigotry and hatred."
Earlier on the day, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep concern over the demolitions and threats to historic Muslim religious sites in India, including the 1,000-year-old Masjid Ganj Shaheeda in Varanasi.
In a post on The President of Pakistan handle on X, Zardari asked India to immediately stop such actions, warning that they risk leading to the disintegration and perennial chaos of India. He called for an immediate halt to such actions and urged the protection of minority rights and shared cultural heritage.
In March this year, Zardari had accused India of preparing for another war and urged New Delhi to step back from what he called a 'war theatre' and return to meaningful negotiations.
During a joint parliamentary session, Zardari said that Islamabad remains ready for dialogue and that the only way to maintain regional security is through meaningful negotiations.
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