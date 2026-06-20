ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pak President Has No Locus Standi To Comment On India's Internal Matters': MEA

New Delhi: India on Saturday rejected the comments made by Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, calling them 'unwarranted'.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India categorically rejects the unwarranted comments made by the President of Pakistan. He has, in any case, no locus standi to comment on matters that are internal to India".

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "These comments are particularly absurd given Pakistan’s own abysmal record on human rights, which is a matter of global commentary. Pakistan’s long history of systematically targeting and victimizing minorities across various faiths is notorious. Given this reality, the President’s remarks can only be read as a deliberate political attack, driven by Pakistan’s national policies of bigotry and hatred."

Earlier on the day, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep concern over the demolitions and threats to historic Muslim religious sites in India, including the 1,000-year-old Masjid Ganj Shaheeda in Varanasi.