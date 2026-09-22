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Pak Must Act Against Cross-Border Terrorism Before World Believes It Would Do What It Says: MEA

Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan needs to demonstrate action and firm commitment.

Pak Must Act Against Cross-Border Terrorism Before World Believes It Would Do What It Says: MEA
File photo of MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : September 22, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Pakistan must take “credible action” against cross-border terrorism before the world believes Islamabad would do what it says, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

During his bi-weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked how New Delhi viewed the comments by Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who on Tuesday said the armed forces were determined to defeat terrorism amid the rising threat of militancy in the country.

“Pakistan needs to demonstrate action and firm commitment. And it must take credible action against cross-border terrorism before the world believes it would do what it says,” he said.

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TAGGED:

CROSS BORDER TERRORISM
ISLAMABAD
INDIA PAKISTAN TIES
RANDHIR JAISWAL
MEA

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