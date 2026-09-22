ETV Bharat / bharat

Pak Must Act Against Cross-Border Terrorism Before World Believes It Would Do What It Says: MEA

New Delhi: Pakistan must take “credible action” against cross-border terrorism before the world believes Islamabad would do what it says, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

During his bi-weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked how New Delhi viewed the comments by Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who on Tuesday said the armed forces were determined to defeat terrorism amid the rising threat of militancy in the country.