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Pak Minister Invokes Humayun, Sher Shah In His Address At SCO Civilisational Forum At Purana Quila

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Malik ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Pakistan Minister Musadik Malik in his address at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum here invoked Mughal Emperor Humayun and Sher Shah Suri, both associated with the construction of the Purana Quila, and said the old fortress is in itself a story of multiple layers of history.

India is hosting the three-day civilisational summit at the historic precinct of the Purana Quila, which was inaugurated on Friday evening by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of various SCO delegates, including Malik from Pakistan.

"This (Purana) Quila, where we are sitting, is in itself a story. A fort, whose foundation was laid by Humayun, who had a descent from the Timurid (dynasty) linkage... came from Central Asia. And Sher Shah Suri further built on it, who was an Afghan. One wall, two rivals, meaning two rulers and one fort, meaning two layers and one trench," the Pakistan minister said. He posted a video of his remarks on his X handle and also wrote in Urdu that this Quila is a "story". Humayun was the second Mughal emperor, whose final resting place -- the famed Humayun's Tomb -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Nizamuddin area is located not far from the Purana Quila. The tomb is the first garden-tomb on the Indian subcontinent and marked a major departure from earlier funerary traditions. It is a pioneering example of Indo-Islamic architecture and a proud representation of India’s heritage, according to the website of the culture ministry.