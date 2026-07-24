ETV Bharat / bharat

Pak-Based Social Media Handles Active During Op Sindoor Spreading Rumours Amid CJP Protests: Police

Heavy police force deployed as protesters in large numbers continue their protest in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday claimed it has identified more than 480 Pakistan-based social media handles allegedly involved in spreading misinformation amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Martar, saying the same accounts had been active during Operation Sindoor.

In a post on social media, a Delhi Police official said Pakistan-based social media handles were taking advantage of the prevailing situation to circulate rumours, fake posts and edited videos with the intent of instigating people, particularly students.

"We have noticed that misinformation is being circulated on various social media platforms. So far, we have identified over 480 Pakistani social media handles that are taking advantage of the current situation to spread rumours. We are getting these handles blocked. These are the same handles which were active during Operation Sindoor," the officer said.

The officer said the primary objective of these accounts is to spread misinformation and provoke people, especially students, by circulating unverified and misleading content online.