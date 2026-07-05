ETV Bharat / bharat

'Paisa Double Scheme': Thousands Defrauded Nationwide; Prominent Entrepreneur Arrested By Telangana Police

Hyderabad: Telangana Police have arrested a well-known entrepreneur Nenavath Bhupal Naik alias NB Naik for allegedly cheating more than 6,000 people across the country by luring them with high-return investment schemes.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Cyberabad, took Naik, a resident of Kandikonda village in Mahabubabad district, into its custody after being brought to Hyderabad on a prisoner transit (PT) warrant from Gujarat.

The founder of Hyderabad-based companies Shares Bazaar Private Limited (SBPL) and Kisaan Parivar Limited (KPL) is accused of defrauding investors through shell companies, promising high returns but swindling their money.

Police said Naik, a former share market analyst, floated the two companies in 2020 and allegedly promised investors annual returns ranging from 18 per cent to 48 per cent.

“He lured investors through the promise of profits from natural farming projects and land purchases. His companies also used false SEBI registration in online promotions and marketing campaigns to encourage people to invest their money,” they said.

Police said thousands of investors transferred crores of rupees, with some even selling gold, agricultural land, and other assets to invest, trusting the promises made. The companies initially paid returns for a few months but stopped payments from September last year before shutting their offices, prompting police complaints by investors.