Paid Holiday On Polling Day In Assembly Polls In Bihar, Bye-Elections In Different States
Voting for Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 6 and 11, while counting of votes will be taken up on November 14
Published : October 18, 2025 at 1:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced a paid holiday on polling day in Assembly elections in Bihar and bye-elections in different states. The poll panel said as per Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or any other establishment, and entitled to vote at an election to the House of the People or to the Legislative Assembly of a State/Union Territory, shall be granted a paid holiday on the day of poll.
"No deduction of wages shall be made on account of such a paid holiday. Any employer who contravenes these provisions shall be liable to a fine. All daily wage and casual workers are also entitled to a paid holiday on the day of poll," it said.
The ECI said that electors (including casual and daily wage workers) who are working or employed in industrial or commercial establishments located outside their constituency but are registered as voters in a constituency going to polls shall also be entitled to the benefit of a paid holiday on the day of poll to enable them to cast their vote.
The poll panel has directed all State/UT governments to issue necessary instructions to all concerned for strict compliance with these provisions and to ensure that all electors are able to exercise their franchise freely and conveniently. Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will be taken up on November 14.
In the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar, the BJP and the Janata Dal (United)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats, along with eight seats won by other parties. The RJD was the single largest party by winning 75 Assembly seats. The BJP won 74 seats, and the JD(U) bagged 43 seats.
The NDA has exuded confidence of retaining the power. The Mahagathbandhan is eyeing to return to power by ousting the ruling dispensation. The bye-elections for eight seats across seven states, including Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir, are scheduled for November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.
Read More
ECI Sensitises Enforcement Agencies On Their Role In Combating Movement Of Cash, Other Inducements In Bihar Polls
Election Commission Defends Bihar Voter Roll Revision In Supreme Court, Says No Appeals Filed Over Name Deletions