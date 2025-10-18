ETV Bharat / bharat

Paid Holiday On Polling Day In Assembly Polls In Bihar, Bye-Elections In Different States

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced a paid holiday on polling day in Assembly elections in Bihar and bye-elections in different states. The poll panel said as per Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or any other establishment, and entitled to vote at an election to the House of the People or to the Legislative Assembly of a State/Union Territory, shall be granted a paid holiday on the day of poll.

"No deduction of wages shall be made on account of such a paid holiday. Any employer who contravenes these provisions shall be liable to a fine. All daily wage and casual workers are also entitled to a paid holiday on the day of poll," it said.

The ECI said that electors (including casual and daily wage workers) who are working or employed in industrial or commercial establishments located outside their constituency but are registered as voters in a constituency going to polls shall also be entitled to the benefit of a paid holiday on the day of poll to enable them to cast their vote.