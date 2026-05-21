ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack Probe: Pakistan Sought Propaganda Victory, Then Scrambled To Deny Role Fearing India’s Response

A tourist pays tribute at the Baisaran Martyrs Memorial on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed after terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba opened fire in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India has managed to clearly establish a direct Pakistani hand in the Pahalgam attack in which 26 innocent lives were lost. After a painstaking probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), it was established that the attack was handled from Lahore by Saifullah alias Sajid Jatt alias Langde, a top operative of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. A clear pattern has come to light before and after the terror attack that took place on April 22, 2025, in which 26 people were killed.

Investigations suggest that Pakistan had thought it would get away with the attack. However, as the international condemnation grew and India began preparing for a strong response, the Pakistanis did not want to have anything to do with the attack. An official explained that it all began with the provocative statements made by Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir.

Munir had said days before the attack during an Overseas Pakistanis Convention that "Kashmir is our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein and we will not forget it. "He also spoke about the two-nation theory and highlighted the differences between Hindus and Muslims. This was aimed at ideological division.

Prior to this, he had spoken about war. Munir said that three wars had been fought for Kashmir, and if need be, then ten more would be fought. An official said that these statements were aimed at inciting violence, and it went on to become the platform for the Pahalgam terror attack in India.

The official pointed out that the sequence of events post the Pahalgam attack had the Pakistanis worried. All of a sudden, they wanted to have nothing to do with the attack. The NIA describes this clearly in its chargesheet when speaking about The Resistance Front. The outfit, which is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility for the attack, but immediately withdrew.

The claim was made on a Telegram channel called ‘Kashmir Fight.’ However, when the heat was up, and the Pakistanis realised that the Narendra Modi government was planning harsh retaliation, the Resistance Front withdrew its statement and claimed that its Telegram channel had been hacked. Another official explained that ideally, the Resistance Front would have wanted to tom-tom about the attack and its capabilities in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the outfit was advised by the Pakistani establishment to withdraw that statement.