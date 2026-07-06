ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Names Hafiz Saeed As Accused In Its Supplementary Chargesheet

New Delhi: Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed has been named as an accused by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its supplementary chargesheet on the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Jammu, the anti-terror agency charged Pakistan-based Saeed in his individual capacity and also as chief of the banned LeT and its active proxy organisation The Resistance Front (TRF), an NIA statement said.

Saeed has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. NIA has also charged Saeed with waging war against India and hatching a conspiracy from across the border in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet, filed in continuation of the original 1,597-page chargesheet, provides details of Pakistan’s conspiracy, Saeed’s role and supporting evidence collected by NIA in the case through meticulous scientific investigation and on-ground examination, according to the statement.