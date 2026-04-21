ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of First Anniversary Of Pahalgam Attack, Family Of Lt Vinay Narwal Still In Shatters

Karnal: A year has passed since the serene valleys of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir were shattered by the echoes of gunfire. On April 22, 2026, the family of Indian Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal will observe the first anniversary of his death in Pahalgam. For the family of Lt Narwal, based in Karnal in Haryana, time seems to have stood still.

"The pain of losing my son remains just as raw today as it was on that fateful day. People say that wounds heal with time, but that is not true. I miss my son every morning and every night. Every corner of the house, every single object, transports me back to that same grief, making it incredibly difficult for me to find a way out," said his father, Rajesh Narwal.

"This is a sorrow that is not easy to overcome. I certainly tried to be strong for the family, but deep down, everyone is shattered," added Rajesh Narwal.

"Vinay's grandparents were deeply attached to him. Due to the nature of my job, I was often posted away from home. Consequently, Vinay spent his childhood under the care and guidance of his grandparents. Vinay shared a particularly special bond with them," he said.