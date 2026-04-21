Ahead Of First Anniversary Of Pahalgam Attack, Family Of Lt Vinay Narwal Still In Shatters
April 22 marks one year of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which nearly 26 people were killed.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST|
Updated : April 21, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Karnal: A year has passed since the serene valleys of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir were shattered by the echoes of gunfire. On April 22, 2026, the family of Indian Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal will observe the first anniversary of his death in Pahalgam. For the family of Lt Narwal, based in Karnal in Haryana, time seems to have stood still.
"The pain of losing my son remains just as raw today as it was on that fateful day. People say that wounds heal with time, but that is not true. I miss my son every morning and every night. Every corner of the house, every single object, transports me back to that same grief, making it incredibly difficult for me to find a way out," said his father, Rajesh Narwal.
"This is a sorrow that is not easy to overcome. I certainly tried to be strong for the family, but deep down, everyone is shattered," added Rajesh Narwal.
"Vinay's grandparents were deeply attached to him. Due to the nature of my job, I was often posted away from home. Consequently, Vinay spent his childhood under the care and guidance of his grandparents. Vinay shared a particularly special bond with them," he said.
"During this difficult time, the entire nation stood by us. Even today, we receive phone calls from people both within the country and abroad, enquiring about our well-being," he said.
"Many people—some of whom we do not even know—reach out to us. Their warmth and sense of kinship provide the family with the strength to cope. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone and appealed to all citizens to remain vigilant and united in the fight against terrorism. He added that the measures taken by the government in the aftermath of this attack are commendable," he said.
May 1 marks the birthday of Lt Vinay Narwal. In his memory, preparations are underway to organise a blood donation camp this year, ensuring that his martyrdom remains alive not merely in memories, but also through acts of social service. A special memorial plaque has been installed in Karnal in honour of the martyrs, bearing the names of all the district's fallen heroes—including Vinay Narwal.
This monument will serve as a perpetual reminder of their sacrifice for generations to come.
On April 22, 2025, terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on unarmed tourists, claiming the lives of 26 innocent people. Among those martyred in this brutal attack was Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a resident of Sector 6, Karnal. Vinay—who had travelled with his wife for a trip just three days after their wedding—had his life ruthlessly cut short by the terrorists.
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