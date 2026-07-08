Pahalgam Martyr Vinay Narwal's Father Rajesh Lauds NIA For Chargesheet Against Hafiz Saeed
He added, "Merely filing a chargesheet is not enough; all terrorists, their associates, financiers, local abettors involved in the conspiracy must be brought to justice."
Published : July 8, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Panipat: Rajesh Narwal, father of martyred Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, has welcomed the National Investigation Agency's (NIA's) supplementary chargesheet against Hafiz Saeed and other accused individuals, filed on Monday. India's prime counter-terrorism agency filed the chargesheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case in the special NIA court in Jammu against Hafiz Saeed, the ringleader of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and its proxy organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF), accusing Saeed of conspiring against India and promoting cross-border terrorism.
Rajesh Narwal said, "Merely filing a chargesheet is not enough; all terrorists, their associates, financiers, and local abettors involved in the conspiracy must be brought to justice and given severe punishment as soon as possible, so that a strong message against terrorism is sent to the entire world."
He added, "The NIA has filed the chargesheet after a thorough investigation, making it clear that the agency reached its conclusions based on facts and evidence. If Hafiz Saeed is the prime accused in this conspiracy, the action against him is commendable, but it should not be limited to him alone. Everyone involved in the attack — whether based in Pakistan, those providing financial aid, the conspirators, or local collaborators — must be prosecuted and given strict punishment."
Rajesh Narwal mentioned receiving information that some locals had also assisted the terrorists, adding, "If the investigation confirms this, an FIR should be registered against them, and they should be prosecuted. Justice will not be fully served by punishing only a few individuals; it is essential to dismantle the entire terror network."
He said terrorism is not merely a problem for his family or the families of the victims of the attack that took place on April 22, 2025; rather, it is a concern for the entire nation and every citizen of the world. Stern and swift action against terrorism is imperative to maintain global peace and harmony.
Commending the NIA's investigation, Narwal noted that the agency completed the probe and filed the chargesheet within a short timeframe. It is now essential to ensure a speedy trial and giving the guilty strictest possible punishment under law. He further emphasised that this issue must be raised forcefully at the international level and efforts made to extradite the accused present in Pakistan so that they can be tried in India.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the father expressed confidence that the Central government maintains a tough stance against terrorism and will make every possible effort to bring the perpetrators to justice. He said that his objective is not just to seek justice for his son, but to set a precedent against terrorism that would compel any terrorist or their accomplice to think twice before hatching such a conspiracy in the future.
Hafiz Saeed faces charges of waging war against India and orchestrating cross-border conspiracies. Charges have been framed under various sections of the BNS 2023 and the UAPA. The chargesheet details the conspiracy originating in Pakistan, Hafiz Saeed's role, and evidence derived from scientific investigations. Charges have also been invoked under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. In the chargesheet, the NIA has also applied penal provisions related to waging war against India and orchestrating cross-border conspiracies against the accused.
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