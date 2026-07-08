ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Martyr Vinay Narwal's Father Rajesh Lauds NIA For Chargesheet Against Hafiz Saeed

Panipat: Rajesh Narwal, father of martyred Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, has welcomed the National Investigation Agency's (NIA's) supplementary chargesheet against Hafiz Saeed and other accused individuals, filed on Monday. India's prime counter-terrorism agency filed the chargesheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case in the special NIA court in Jammu against Hafiz Saeed, the ringleader of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and its proxy organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF), accusing Saeed of conspiring against India and promoting cross-border terrorism.

Rajesh Narwal said, "Merely filing a chargesheet is not enough; all terrorists, their associates, financiers, and local abettors involved in the conspiracy must be brought to justice and given severe punishment as soon as possible, so that a strong message against terrorism is sent to the entire world."

He added, "The NIA has filed the chargesheet after a thorough investigation, making it clear that the agency reached its conclusions based on facts and evidence. If Hafiz Saeed is the prime accused in this conspiracy, the action against him is commendable, but it should not be limited to him alone. Everyone involved in the attack — whether based in Pakistan, those providing financial aid, the conspirators, or local collaborators — must be prosecuted and given strict punishment."

Rajesh Narwal mentioned receiving information that some locals had also assisted the terrorists, adding, "If the investigation confirms this, an FIR should be registered against them, and they should be prosecuted. Justice will not be fully served by punishing only a few individuals; it is essential to dismantle the entire terror network."