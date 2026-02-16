ETV Bharat / bharat

10 Months On, Pahalgam Attack Victim’s Daughter Still Awaits Promised Govt Job

Security personnel inspect the site following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that took place on Apr 22, leaving several people dead and many injured, at Baisaran in Pahalgam. ( ANI )

Mumbai: Ten months after a terror attack in Pahalgam claimed her father's life, Asawari Jagdale is still waiting for the Maharashtra government to deliver on its promise of a state job. While Asawari voiced her concern on Monday in Pune, BJP leader Navnath Ban promised to escalate the delay directly to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Asawari's father, Santosh Jagdale, was one of 26 victims who died when terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadows on April 22 last year. Following the massacre, the state government had announced Rs 50 lakh in financial aid to the families of the six victims from Maharashtra and government employment to their next of kin.

"It has been 10 months since a promise was made that I would be getting a job in the government, but unfortunately, there has not been any development in this regard," Asawari told media persons. She said Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni has written to Union Minister Amit Shah, apprising him about the state government's assurances.