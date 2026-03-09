ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Attack Fallout: Kashmir Tourism Declines Sharply In 2025 After Years Of Growth

Horses are pictured as porters prepare them ahead of the annual Hindu pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath at Pahalgam, about 90 km southeast from Srinagar, on June 26, 2025. ( AFP )

Srinagar: Kashmir witnessed a significant decline in the arrival of tourists in 2015, welcoming 11.16 lakh visitors compared to previous years. Official data shows that out of 11,16,043 tourists, 10,93,050 were domestic travellers and 22,993 were foreign nationals.

The fall in tourist arrivals came after a period of steady growth and is widely linked to the fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack, which dampened travel sentiment and resulted in cancellations during the peak tourist season.

Jammu and Kashmir government data revealed steady growth in the valley’s tourism industry from 2021 to 2024, progressing smoothly toward ambitious goals. However, the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack shocked the nation and severely impacted the Kashmir tourism sector.

In 2021, Kashmir welcomed 6,65,777 tourists, including 6,64,163 domestic travellers and 1,614 foreign visitors. The sector rebounded strongly in 2022 as tourist arrivals rose to 26,73,442. Of these, 26,53,495 were domestic tourists while 19,947 were international visitors.

The surge continued in 2023 when tourist arrivals increased further to 31,55,835. The number included 31,18,157 domestic tourists and 37,678 foreign visitors.

Data showing sharp decline in Kashmir tourism in 2025 after Pahalgam Attack (ETV Bharat)

Tourism reached its peak in 2024 with Kashmir receiving 34,98,702 tourists. Domestic travellers accounted for 34,55,048 visits, while the number of foreign tourists stood at 43,654.