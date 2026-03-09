Pahalgam Attack Fallout: Kashmir Tourism Declines Sharply In 2025 After Years Of Growth
Tourist arrivals in Kashmir fell to 11.16 lakh in 2025 after the Pahalgam terror attack, reversing years of steady growth and impacting the local economy.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 9, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir witnessed a significant decline in the arrival of tourists in 2015, welcoming 11.16 lakh visitors compared to previous years. Official data shows that out of 11,16,043 tourists, 10,93,050 were domestic travellers and 22,993 were foreign nationals.
The fall in tourist arrivals came after a period of steady growth and is widely linked to the fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack, which dampened travel sentiment and resulted in cancellations during the peak tourist season.
Jammu and Kashmir government data revealed steady growth in the valley’s tourism industry from 2021 to 2024, progressing smoothly toward ambitious goals. However, the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack shocked the nation and severely impacted the Kashmir tourism sector.
In 2021, Kashmir welcomed 6,65,777 tourists, including 6,64,163 domestic travellers and 1,614 foreign visitors. The sector rebounded strongly in 2022 as tourist arrivals rose to 26,73,442. Of these, 26,53,495 were domestic tourists while 19,947 were international visitors.
The surge continued in 2023 when tourist arrivals increased further to 31,55,835. The number included 31,18,157 domestic tourists and 37,678 foreign visitors.
Tourism reached its peak in 2024 with Kashmir receiving 34,98,702 tourists. Domestic travellers accounted for 34,55,048 visits, while the number of foreign tourists stood at 43,654.
However, the upward trend hit rock bottom in 2025, when the total number of tourists dropped sharply to 11.16 lakh. A comparison with previous years shows that tourist arrivals last year fell by more than 23 lakh compared with 2024 and by over 20 lakh compared with 2023.
According to the Jammu and Kashmir Economic Survey 2025–26, the tourism sector contributes close to seven per cent to the Union Territory's Gross State Domestic Product.
The survey showed that nearly five lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir were estimated to depend on tourism directly or indirectly through sectors such as hospitality, transportation, handicrafts, travel services and adventure tourism. It has been asserted that despite occasional setbacks caused by security concerns or natural disruptions, the tourism industry in the region has shown considerable resilience in recent years.
The Jammu region received nearly two crore tourists in 2024, while the Kashmir Division welcomed 34.98 lakh visitors. Last year (2024), despite overall tourist numbers declining to 1.78 crore, Jammu registered 1.62 crore tourists, and Kashmir accounted for just 11.16 lakh visitors.
Speaking on the revival of tourism in J&K, a senior tourism official, wishing anonymity, said, “The Kashmir Valley continues to attract visitors with its scenic beauty, lakes, mountains and tranquil surroundings. The region has also developed as a major destination for adventure tourism. Winter activities such as skiing, snowboarding and gondola rides attract tourists to Gulmarg, while the summer months see visitors engaging in trekking, mountaineering and river rafting across various parts of the valley.”
“The government is also promoting niche tourism segments such as golf tourism and rural tourism to diversify visitor experiences. Golf facilities, including the Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar and the Jammu Tawi Golf Course, have added to the region’s tourism appeal,” the official added.
The official further said, “The growth of homestay accommodations has also strengthened tourism infrastructure. So far, more than 16,500 registered homestay beds are available across different districts of Jammu and Kashmir.”
