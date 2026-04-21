ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Attack Anniversary: Tourist Inflow Plummets; Hoteliers Struggle to Break Even

Srinagar: In a year since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir has undergone a shift that appears stuck in time. At a modest guesthouse overlooking mountains not far from Baisaran meadow, where 25 tourists were killed in April 2025, the 12-room property was once a hive of activity. Its owner Zubair Ahmad recalls the time when barely he had time to talk as tour operators would haggle to make way to rooms even before they were cleaned.

“That has changed now. I am counting days between tourist bookings,” he said. The hotel reached full occupancy last week when a Bollywood film crew camped there. But largely, an average 2-4 rooms are occupied and on some days the hotel runs empty.

“The rates have been cut by half and even more on days when there is desperation to at least have someone at the hotel,” said Ahmad.

The official data mirrors the collapse of the hospitality sector. Before the attack, Pahalgam would host over 3,000-4,500 tourists a day from across the country, as well as foreigners. But all that has changed.

Official data accessed by ETV Bharat reveals Pahalgam hosted 4,30,495 domestic tourists between May 2025 till April 2026, a sharp decline from the previous years when annual arrivals exceeded over 10 lakhs.

The numbers are striking when compared with those of April 2025, the month of the attack. Until the day bullets rippled through calm and silence in Baisaran meadow on April 22, over 1.37 lakh tourists had visited Pahalgam.

A comparison with the previous months shows that decline has been steep with 2,54,930 tourist footfalls from January 2026 till April against 4.63 lakh in the first four months last year. Of all these months, the most striking contrast lies in February 2026, when only 5,602 tourists arrived, a staggering over 94 per cent drop from 2025.