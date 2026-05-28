ETV Bharat / bharat

Pages Of History, No Matter Their Colour, Cannot Be Excised: Culture Minister Shekhawat

New Delhi: In frank recognition of India's cultural plurality, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said Indian civilisation is an "amalgamation" of different faiths, and pages of history, "no matter what their colour", cannot be removed.

His remarks, during an exclusive interview with PTI Videos on Wednesday, come in the backdrop of various right-wing outfits emphasising "Hindu civilisational identity" before Islamic rule began in roughly the 12th century.

"Heritage means heritage for us, and that is equally valuable," Shekhawat said, referring to the abundance of historic sites in the country, from the 8th century Kailasa temples of Ellora, the 10th century Khajuraho temples to later era Islamic architectural marvels including the Taj Mahal. Both hold "equal importance" for the civilisation of India, Shekhawat, who is also tourism minister, said.

"The history of civilisation of India is a history of continuity, of more than 10,000 years of continuity. Pages of that history, no matter what their colour, cannot be removed. They are part of our history. It is as important a heritage for us as any Vedic-era heritage is… as the major legacy sites of Rakhigarhi or Sanauli are," he said.

His comments come at a time a section of society is displaying growing assertiveness to "reclaim" several historic disputed sites, contending that they were originally Hindu temples later converted to mosques during the rule by various Islamic rulers.

The latest case is of the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex, an ASI-protected monument in Madhya Pradesh which was declared a Hindu site by the Indore bench of the state's High Court on May 15.

Asked how he feels as culture and tourism minister when he sees conflicts between Hindus and Muslims in many parts of the country over sites that can be tourist wonders, Shekhawat said it would be inappropriate to comment since many of them are in legal pendency.

"But ultimately we will have to accept this fact that the things which were changed on the basis of the power of sword, and if it is proved, then it is not only expected from Hindus but it is also expected from other communities that they should also look back at it, understand its importance and its faith, and take a decision," he said.