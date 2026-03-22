ETV Bharat / bharat

'How Dare You Send Me Notice', Warns Paediatrician Behind Banning Of Mislabeled Energy Drinks

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based paediatrician, Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, whose eight-year-long battle had led the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ban fake 'rehydration drinks', has reportedly received notice from Johnson and Johnson Health Equity and Kenvue, accusing her of maligning the names of ORSL and ERZL for her own benefits. She said that the notice will be responded legally.

Sharing a video message on her X handle, Santosh asked Johnson and Johnson Health Equity and Kenvue how dare they send her a notice saying, "I am maligning the names of ORSL and ERZL for my own commercial benefits and for increasing the number of followers for my page, and that you will drag me to the court?!"

She said that her stance is "predated and vindicated by the FSSAI order" of October 14 and 15 and Delhi High Court clearly refused to give a stay. "Saying ERZL is the new form of ORSL is a clear violation of the ban order and is misleading those people who still believe ORSL is ORS," she said.

Dr Santhosh further said that the notice is being processed by her lawyers, who will deal with it.