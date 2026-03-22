'How Dare You Send Me Notice', Warns Paediatrician Behind Banning Of Mislabeled Energy Drinks
Dr Sivaranjani Santosh says she has been accused of maligning names of ORSL and ERZL for her commercial benefits and increasing followers on social media.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based paediatrician, Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, whose eight-year-long battle had led the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ban fake 'rehydration drinks', has reportedly received notice from Johnson and Johnson Health Equity and Kenvue, accusing her of maligning the names of ORSL and ERZL for her own benefits. She said that the notice will be responded legally.
Sharing a video message on her X handle, Santosh asked Johnson and Johnson Health Equity and Kenvue how dare they send her a notice saying, "I am maligning the names of ORSL and ERZL for my own commercial benefits and for increasing the number of followers for my page, and that you will drag me to the court?!"
How dare you send me a notice @jnjhealthequity @kenvue that I am maligning the names of ORSL and ERZL for my own commercial benefits and for increasing the number of followers for my page, and that you will drag me to the court?!— Dr.Sivaranjini (@dr_sivaranjani) March 22, 2026
My stance is predated and vindicated by the FSSAI… pic.twitter.com/kEdjsaqobi
She said that her stance is "predated and vindicated by the FSSAI order" of October 14 and 15 and Delhi High Court clearly refused to give a stay. "Saying ERZL is the new form of ORSL is a clear violation of the ban order and is misleading those people who still believe ORSL is ORS," she said.
Dr Santhosh further said that the notice is being processed by her lawyers, who will deal with it.
The dispute leading to the notice dates back almost two decades ago when Dr Santosh started her campaign against sale of packaged beverages branded as 'ORS drinks' in 2016, raising awareness on how companies brand their sugary drinks as ORS and not only mislead consumers but endanger lives of children.
On October 14, 2025, the FSSAI issued an order directing companies to remove 'ORS' in prefixes or suffixes or trademark as it violates the Food Safety Act 2026. It said that unless the product meets WHO standards, 'ORS' cannot be used. The Delhi High Court reiterated FSSAI's order on October 30, 2025 and November 12, 2025.
However, Dr Santosh's battle did not end as similar products were rebranded and started to be sold. She sought the attention of the FSSAI and the Ministry of Health on how ERZL, which reminds one of the previous name ORSL, was available at shops. She said that the manufacturer's name, colours design and almost the entire label is the same, making it both deceptive and misleading.
Dr Santosh said that as per the WHO guidelines, a proper ORS has 13.5g glucose (sugar) per litre in addition to sodium and potassium, but drinks like ORSL and RebalanzVitORS contain 10 to eight times the recommended sugar. The high sugar content actually worsens diarrhoea, a condition of the already sick children and diabetic patients, and can also land a person with diabetes in diabetic ketoacidosis and coma.
Emphasising her point, she said that companies should not be allowed to label their fruit juices or energy drinks as ORS or anything close to this term as the common man may mistake it.
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