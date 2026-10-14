ETV Bharat / bharat

Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman, Keralam's 'Father Of Paddy', Passes Away At 74

Wayanad: Cheruvayal Raman, the Padma Shri award-winning farmer renowned for conserving traditional rice varieties, has passed away at the age of 74. He died while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Affectionately known as ‘Nellachan’ (Father of Paddy), Raman devoted his life to preserving indigenous rice seeds and promoting traditional farming practices. A member of the Kurichya tribal community, he gained national recognition for conserving more than 45 traditional rice varieties that were at risk of extinction.

Born on June 6, 1952, as Thalakkara Cheriya Raman, he grew up closely connected to agriculture. After completing his primary education at Kammana Navodaya Lower Primary School, he began working in the fields at the age of 10. His passion for farming was such that he reportedly turned down a government job at the Kannur District Medical Officer's office in 1969.

Guardian Of Traditional Rice Seeds

Hailing from Kammana in Mananthavady, Raman practised organic farming for decades, avoiding chemical fertilisers and modern machinery. Alongside paddy, he preserved traditional vegetables, medicinal plants and various tree species on his farm.

He followed traditional seed-storage methods, drying harvested paddy before storing it in heated bamboo structures and straw-woven containers. He distributed seeds to farmers on the condition that they return an equivalent quantity after the next harvest instead of paying money. This practice helped preserve traditional varieties and enabled other farmers to cultivate them.

Raman continued his work even after inheriting only a small portion of his family’s land. He began collecting and cultivating indigenous rice varieties as traditional seeds gradually disappeared with changes in farming practices.

National Plant Genome Saviour Award Winner

Raman represented Keralam’s farming community at an 11-nation biodiversity conservation conference in Hyderabad in 2011. He received the National Plant Genome Saviour Award in 2016 from the Union Ministry of Agriculture.

In 2023, the country honoured him with the Padma Shri for his contribution to agriculture and the conservation of traditional rice varieties.

His death marks a significant loss to agricultural heritage conservation and traditional farming. He is survived by his wife, Geetha, and children Ramani, Ramesan and Rajesh.