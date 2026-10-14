Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman, Keralam's 'Father Of Paddy', Passes Away At 74
'Nellachan' distributed seeds to farmers on the condition that they return an equivalent quantity after the next harvest instead of paying money.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Wayanad: Cheruvayal Raman, the Padma Shri award-winning farmer renowned for conserving traditional rice varieties, has passed away at the age of 74. He died while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.
Affectionately known as ‘Nellachan’ (Father of Paddy), Raman devoted his life to preserving indigenous rice seeds and promoting traditional farming practices. A member of the Kurichya tribal community, he gained national recognition for conserving more than 45 traditional rice varieties that were at risk of extinction.
Born on June 6, 1952, as Thalakkara Cheriya Raman, he grew up closely connected to agriculture. After completing his primary education at Kammana Navodaya Lower Primary School, he began working in the fields at the age of 10. His passion for farming was such that he reportedly turned down a government job at the Kannur District Medical Officer's office in 1969.
Guardian Of Traditional Rice Seeds
🇮🇳Cheruvayal K Raman🇮🇳 'Living paddy gene bank' 🏅Padma Shri Others - Agriculture |📍Kerala 💠Preserved 52 traditional varieties of rice - Rakthashali, Gandhakasala 💠Promoted cultivation of indigenous rice varieties among farmers of Kerala & Kurchiya Tribe #PeoplesPadma https://t.co/dBkQaMwoIt— Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) March 22, 2023
Hailing from Kammana in Mananthavady, Raman practised organic farming for decades, avoiding chemical fertilisers and modern machinery. Alongside paddy, he preserved traditional vegetables, medicinal plants and various tree species on his farm.
He followed traditional seed-storage methods, drying harvested paddy before storing it in heated bamboo structures and straw-woven containers. He distributed seeds to farmers on the condition that they return an equivalent quantity after the next harvest instead of paying money. This practice helped preserve traditional varieties and enabled other farmers to cultivate them.
Raman continued his work even after inheriting only a small portion of his family’s land. He began collecting and cultivating indigenous rice varieties as traditional seeds gradually disappeared with changes in farming practices.
National Plant Genome Saviour Award Winner
Preserving biodiversity through sustainable agriculture! A unique figure in the field of organic farming, Shri Raman Cheruvayal is credited with preserving over 50 indigenous varieties of rice in Kerala. To know more about him, visit: https://t.co/PGnRFJhJmc #PeoplesPadma https://t.co/JnnxRIz9zL— Padma Awards (@PadmaAwards) July 20, 2023
Raman represented Keralam’s farming community at an 11-nation biodiversity conservation conference in Hyderabad in 2011. He received the National Plant Genome Saviour Award in 2016 from the Union Ministry of Agriculture.
In 2023, the country honoured him with the Padma Shri for his contribution to agriculture and the conservation of traditional rice varieties.
His death marks a significant loss to agricultural heritage conservation and traditional farming. He is survived by his wife, Geetha, and children Ramani, Ramesan and Rajesh.
Chief Minister Pays Tribute
Deeply saddened by the passing of Padmashree Shri Cheruvayal Raman, the guardian and gene bank of rare traditional paddy varieties. My heartfelt condolences and tributes. A tribal farmer from Kammana, Mananthavady in Wayanad, Thalakkara Cheriya Raman, affectionately known as 'Cheruvayal Raman', cultivated and preserved rare native rice varieties. In recognition of his selfless service to conservation and indigenous agriculture, the nation honored him with the Padmashree. His agricultural journey, which began at the age of ten and continued until his final days, served as a guiding light for countless students and researchers. Homage to the memory of this noble soul who truly understood the soil, cherished the seeds, and lived for nature. #CheruvayalRaman— Chief Minister, Keralam (@CMOkeralam) October 14, 2026
Chief Minister V D Satheesan expressed condolences, describing Raman as a farmer who safeguarded generations of agricultural knowledge rooted in Wayanad’s soil.
Satheesan said Raman had preserved traditional rice seeds that might otherwise have disappeared and ensured their availability to future generations. Through his life and work, he demonstrated that agriculture was not merely a livelihood but also a responsibility towards the soil and nature.
The Chief Minister also recalled the honour of presenting Raman with the first Oommen Chandy Memorial Agricultural Award announced after the UDF government assumed office. Other ministers including Sunny Joseph and political leaders paid rich tributes to the guardian of rice seeds.
Raman’s legacy will live on in the seeds he preserved, the farmers he supported and the generations that will continue to benefit from his work.
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