Padma Shri For Bhapang Maestro Ghafaruddin Mewati Jogi: Six Decades of Devotion to Folk Art

According to Ghafaruddin, the news reached him on Sunday evening through a phone call from the Government of India. "As soon as the call came, happiness spread like a wave in my family and community," he said. Celebrations broke out in his locality, with neighbours and well-wishers congratulating him for bringing national recognition to Mewati folk art.

Ghafaruddin Mewat Jogi, 68, has dedicated nearly six decades of his life to the Bhapang, a rare folk musical instrument deeply rooted in Mewat's cultural traditions. Speaking to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview, he described the Padma Shri as a 'historic and emotional moment' of his life. He said the honour felt like a reward for years of devotion, discipline and faith in his art, even though it came later in life.

Alwar: Internationally acclaimed Bhapang player and folk artist Ghafaruddin Mewati Jogi of Alwar, Rajasthan, has been selected for the prestigious Padma Shri Award for his lifelong contribution to preserving and promoting the traditional art of Bhapang in India and abroad. The ward was announced on the eve of Republic Day, bringing immense joy to his family, neighbourhood and folk art lovers across the Alwar district.

Originally from Kaithwada village in Bharatpur district, Ghafaruddin moved to Tiger Colony in Alwar city around 40 years ago. His journey with the bhapang began at the tender age of three under the guidance of his father, Budh Singh, who was also a Bhapang artist. By the age of seven, Ghafarudding had mastered the instrument. He said growing up in his father's company helped him understand the fine nuances of Bhapang, which later became his signature instrument.

Over the years, Ghafaruddin has taken the sound of Bhapang from village streets to global stages. He has performed in nearly 48 countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Canada, the United States and Australia. One of the highlights of his international career was performing on the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II of England. Despite global exposure, he remains deeply connected to his roots and continues to perform across Rajasthan and other parts of India.

Bhapang Maestro Ghafaruddin Mewati Jogi and others with PM Modi (Special Arrangement)

Ghafaruddin explained that his art is not limited to music alone. He sings and narrates stories from the Mahabharata, the Ramayana, and local folk tales while playing the Bhapang. His Mahabharata narration style, known in Mewat as 'Pandun Ka Kada', has a special emotional connection with audiences. He also performs Mewati folk songs, Braj Ke Rasiya, Shivji Ka Byawala, Puranmal Ki Baat, parodies, and solo storytelling with dialogues and songs set entirely to the rhythm of the Bhapang.

Recalling his early days, Ghafaruddin said his performances began on the streets and at weddings, where Bhapang was initially seen as simple folk entertainment. Over time, as his art evolved, people began to appreciate its depth, storytelling power and spiritual essence.

Bhapang Maestro Ghafaruddin Mewati Jogi receiving an award from President Droupadi Murmu (Special Arrangement)

He has received several government and non-government awards during his career, but he considers the Padma Shri the culmination of his spiritual journey. "This honour at 68 is the fruit of my lifelong austerity and dedication," he said.

Ghafaruddin also emphasised the importance of passing folk art to the next generation. He is actively training children and youth from his family in Bhapang, encouraging them to learn the art alongside their formal education. "If we do not pass it on, folk art will disappear," he said, adding that he is determined to ensure Bhapang survives within his family.

Bhapang Maestro Ghafaruddin Mewati Jogi (ETV Bharat)

Explaining the instrument, he said Bhapang originated from Lord Shiva's Damaru. It is open on one side and played using strings attached to the closed end, producing unique and powerful rhythms that form the soul of Mewati folk music.