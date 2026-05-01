ETV Bharat / bharat

Padma Doree: Bridges India’s Regional Craft Traditions And Expand Global Market Access

New Delhi: Aimed at bridging India’s regional craft traditions and expanding global market access, a new initiative named Padma Doree was unveiled in the national capital on Friday. The project integrates Eri silk from the Northeast with the famed Chanderi weaving tradition of Madhya Pradesh, marking a significant push to connect the country’s eastern, central and western craft ecosystems.

To establish a strong foundation for the initiative, the North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC), a central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Development of the Northeastern Region (DoNER), recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Madhya Pradesh’s District Archaeology, Tourism and Culture Council (DATCC).

Woman holding Eri silk (ETV Bharat)

The DATCC is an established organisation specialising in promoting and preserving archaeological, cultural and tourism-related issues and activities, and it promotes the traditional Chanderi weaving technique. The initiative, supported by the DoNER Ministry, has received funding of Rs 4.84 crore. It seeks to create a sustainable textile value chain by linking raw material production in the Northeast with established weaving clusters in central India.

“Eri silk sourced from both lower and upper Assam, as well as Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya, will be transported to Chanderi for weaving,” said Neeraj Kumar, joint secretary in the DoNER ministry, to ETV Bharat. The final product blends the softness and thermal properties of Eri silk with the lightweight, sheer texture of Chanderi fabric, creating a unique textile positioned within the growing segment of indigenous luxury, he said.