Padma Doree: Bridges India’s Regional Craft Traditions And Expand Global Market Access
The project integrates Eri silk from the Northeast with the famed Chanderi weaving tradition of Madhya Pradesh, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Aimed at bridging India’s regional craft traditions and expanding global market access, a new initiative named Padma Doree was unveiled in the national capital on Friday. The project integrates Eri silk from the Northeast with the famed Chanderi weaving tradition of Madhya Pradesh, marking a significant push to connect the country’s eastern, central and western craft ecosystems.
To establish a strong foundation for the initiative, the North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC), a central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Development of the Northeastern Region (DoNER), recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Madhya Pradesh’s District Archaeology, Tourism and Culture Council (DATCC).
The DATCC is an established organisation specialising in promoting and preserving archaeological, cultural and tourism-related issues and activities, and it promotes the traditional Chanderi weaving technique. The initiative, supported by the DoNER Ministry, has received funding of Rs 4.84 crore. It seeks to create a sustainable textile value chain by linking raw material production in the Northeast with established weaving clusters in central India.
“Eri silk sourced from both lower and upper Assam, as well as Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya, will be transported to Chanderi for weaving,” said Neeraj Kumar, joint secretary in the DoNER ministry, to ETV Bharat. The final product blends the softness and thermal properties of Eri silk with the lightweight, sheer texture of Chanderi fabric, creating a unique textile positioned within the growing segment of indigenous luxury, he said.
Mara Kochu, Managing Director of the North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC), said the project is designed not merely as a textile launch but as a long-term platform to promote collaboration among artisans, designers and regional industries.
“This is an effort to integrate the Northeast with western and central India through craft and commerce,” he said. The unveiling event featured curated exhibitions, artisan walkthroughs and a showcase highlighting the fabric’s journey—from silkworm rearing and yarn spinning in the Northeast to weaving on traditional looms in Chanderi.
Designers and performers from different regions collaborated to present the textile as a living, evolving material rather than a static product. Talking to this correspondent, Ms Lakhi Choudhary said that beyond domestic integration, Padma Doree has a clear export focus.
“The United Kingdom and the United States have been identified as primary target markets, with coastal countries also on the radar,” she said. “The fabric’s eco-friendly production process, natural fibres and handcrafted appeal align well with global demand for sustainable and ethically produced textiles,” said Choudhary.
The initiative also underscores the government’s broader push to promote “Make in India” products that combine heritage with contemporary design. By creating a supply chain that spans multiple regions, it aims to generate livelihoods, enhance artisan incomes and strengthen India’s position in the global textile market.
“At its core, Padma Doree represents more than a fabric—it signals a new approach to Indian textiles, where geography, culture and craftsmanship come together to create products with both local roots and global relevance,” said Kochu of NEHHDC.
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