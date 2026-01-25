ETV Bharat / bharat

Padma Awards 2026 Announced Ahead Of Republic Day; Here's The List

New Delhi: Ahead of Republic Day 2026, Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards have been announced. According to sources, a total of 45 Padma awardees are included in this year's list.

25. Padma Gurmet

26. Pokhila Lekthepi

27. Punniamurthy Natesan

28. R Krishnan

29. Raghupat Singh

30. Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar

31. Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar

32. Rama Reddy Mamidi

33. Ramchandra Godbole and Sunita Godbole

34. S G Susheelamma

35. Sangyusang S Pongener

36. Shafi Shauq

37. Shrirang Devaba Lad

38. Shyam Sundar

39. Simanchal Patro

40. Suresh Hanagavadi

41. Taga Ram Bheel

42. Techi Gubin

43. Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam

44. Vishwa Bandhu

45. Yumnam Jatra Singh

The awards are conferred for individuals with distinguished service to society and are given in three categories across diverse fields: Padma Vibushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

This year’s Padma Awards recognise a wide spectrum of unsung heroes from across the length and breadth of India. Each awardee represents quiet, steadfast service that often goes unnoticed, yet makes a lasting difference. Many have overcome tremendous personal hardships and tragedies, not only to excel in their chosen fields, but also to go on and serve society at large.

They include individuals from marginalised Backward and Dalit communities, primitive tribes, and those hailing from remote and difficult terrains. These are people who have dedicated their lives to serving the specially-abled, women, children, Dalits, and tribals, while promoting healthcare, education, livelihoods, sanitation, and sustainability.

From doctors addressing local health challenges like haemophilia to a neonatologist who set up India’s first human milk bank; from preserving indigenous heritage and promoting national integration in border states to promoting tribal languages and indigenous martial arts; from safeguarding dying arts and weaves to protecting ecological wealth and championing cleanliness, this set of awardees truly embodies everyday Indians quietly serving the country.