Padma Awards 2026 Announced Ahead Of Republic Day; Here's The List

The Padma awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year and includes individuals with distinguished service across fields.

President Droupadi Murmu confers a Padma Award
President Droupadi Murmu confers a Padma Award (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 25, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST

2 Min Read
New Delhi: Ahead of Republic Day 2026, Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards have been announced. According to sources, a total of 45 Padma awardees are included in this year's list.

List of unsung heroes who have won the Padma awards this year:

1. Anke Gowda

2. Armida Fernandez

3. Bhagwandas Raikwar

4. Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda

5. Brij Lal Bhat

6. Budhri Tati

7. Charan Hembram

8. Chiranji Lal Yadav

9. Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya

10. Gafruddin Mewati Jogi

11. Hally War

12. Inderjit Singh Sidhu

13. K Pajanivel

14. Kailash Chandra Pant

15. Khem Raj Sundriyal

16. Kollakkayil Devaki Amma G

17. Kumarasamy Thangaraj

18. Mahendra Kumar Mishra

19. Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai

20. Mohan Nagar

21. Naresh Chandra Dev Varma

22. Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala

23. Nuruddin Ahmed

24. Othuvar Thiruthani Swaminathan

25. Padma Gurmet

26. Pokhila Lekthepi

27. Punniamurthy Natesan

28. R Krishnan

29. Raghupat Singh

30. Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar

31. Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar

32. Rama Reddy Mamidi

33. Ramchandra Godbole and Sunita Godbole

34. S G Susheelamma

35. Sangyusang S Pongener

36. Shafi Shauq

37. Shrirang Devaba Lad

38. Shyam Sundar

39. Simanchal Patro

40. Suresh Hanagavadi

41. Taga Ram Bheel

42. Techi Gubin

43. Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam

44. Vishwa Bandhu

45. Yumnam Jatra Singh

The awards are conferred for individuals with distinguished service to society and are given in three categories across diverse fields: Padma Vibushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

This year’s Padma Awards recognise a wide spectrum of unsung heroes from across the length and breadth of India. Each awardee represents quiet, steadfast service that often goes unnoticed, yet makes a lasting difference. Many have overcome tremendous personal hardships and tragedies, not only to excel in their chosen fields, but also to go on and serve society at large.

They include individuals from marginalised Backward and Dalit communities, primitive tribes, and those hailing from remote and difficult terrains. These are people who have dedicated their lives to serving the specially-abled, women, children, Dalits, and tribals, while promoting healthcare, education, livelihoods, sanitation, and sustainability.

From doctors addressing local health challenges like haemophilia to a neonatologist who set up India’s first human milk bank; from preserving indigenous heritage and promoting national integration in border states to promoting tribal languages and indigenous martial arts; from safeguarding dying arts and weaves to protecting ecological wealth and championing cleanliness, this set of awardees truly embodies everyday Indians quietly serving the country.

