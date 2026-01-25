Padma Awards 2026 Announced Ahead Of Republic Day; Here's The List
The Padma awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year and includes individuals with distinguished service across fields.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of Republic Day 2026, Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards have been announced. According to sources, a total of 45 Padma awardees are included in this year's list.
List of unsung heroes who have won the Padma awards this year:
1. Anke Gowda
2. Armida Fernandez
3. Bhagwandas Raikwar
4. Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda
5. Brij Lal Bhat
6. Budhri Tati
7. Charan Hembram
8. Chiranji Lal Yadav
9. Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya
10. Gafruddin Mewati Jogi
11. Hally War
12. Inderjit Singh Sidhu
13. K Pajanivel
14. Kailash Chandra Pant
15. Khem Raj Sundriyal
16. Kollakkayil Devaki Amma G
17. Kumarasamy Thangaraj
18. Mahendra Kumar Mishra
19. Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai
20. Mohan Nagar
21. Naresh Chandra Dev Varma
22. Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala
23. Nuruddin Ahmed
24. Othuvar Thiruthani Swaminathan
25. Padma Gurmet
26. Pokhila Lekthepi
27. Punniamurthy Natesan
28. R Krishnan
29. Raghupat Singh
30. Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar
31. Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar
32. Rama Reddy Mamidi
33. Ramchandra Godbole and Sunita Godbole
34. S G Susheelamma
35. Sangyusang S Pongener
36. Shafi Shauq
37. Shrirang Devaba Lad
38. Shyam Sundar
39. Simanchal Patro
40. Suresh Hanagavadi
41. Taga Ram Bheel
42. Techi Gubin
43. Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam
44. Vishwa Bandhu
45. Yumnam Jatra Singh
The awards are conferred for individuals with distinguished service to society and are given in three categories across diverse fields: Padma Vibushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
This year’s Padma Awards recognise a wide spectrum of unsung heroes from across the length and breadth of India. Each awardee represents quiet, steadfast service that often goes unnoticed, yet makes a lasting difference. Many have overcome tremendous personal hardships and tragedies, not only to excel in their chosen fields, but also to go on and serve society at large.
They include individuals from marginalised Backward and Dalit communities, primitive tribes, and those hailing from remote and difficult terrains. These are people who have dedicated their lives to serving the specially-abled, women, children, Dalits, and tribals, while promoting healthcare, education, livelihoods, sanitation, and sustainability.
From doctors addressing local health challenges like haemophilia to a neonatologist who set up India’s first human milk bank; from preserving indigenous heritage and promoting national integration in border states to promoting tribal languages and indigenous martial arts; from safeguarding dying arts and weaves to protecting ecological wealth and championing cleanliness, this set of awardees truly embodies everyday Indians quietly serving the country.