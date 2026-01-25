ETV Bharat / bharat

Dharmendra, Achuthanandan Awarded Padma Vibhushan, Harmanpreet, Rohit Sharma Get Padma Shris

New Delhi: Veteran actor Dharmendra and Left stalwart and former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan have been awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously on the occasion of the Republic Day 2026, while late JMM founder and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, singer Alka Yagnik, tennis maestro Vijay Amritraj, and Malayalam superstar Mammottty are among the recipients of the Padma Bhushan.

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of 131 Padma Awards, including 2 duo cases (where the Award is counted as one), an official statement said.

As per the list, announced on the eve of the Republic Day, there are 5 Padma Vibhushans, 13 Padma Bhushans and 113 Padma Shri Awards.

As many as 19 of the awardees are women, while the list also includes six foreigners/NRI/PIO/ OCI recipients. Sixteen awards are posthumous.