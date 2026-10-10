Rain Deficit Triggers Sharp Drop In Haryana Paddy Output
Experts say that given the uncertainties of climate change and monsoon, farmers now urgently need to shift to less water-intensive crops, writes Munish Turan
Published : October 10, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Kurukshetra: The weak monsoon has hit paddy cultivation in Haryana. The state received 27% below-normal rainfall this season, which has taken a toll on the groundwater level as well as the pockets of farmers who used this water to save their paddy crops.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state received only 314.8 mm of rain from June 1 to the end of September this year as compared to the normal average of 429.3 mm.
Agriculture Department officials disclosed that approximately 80% to 85% of the state's rice acreage falls under the irrigated belt. Thanks to the active canal system and round-the-clock operation of tube wells, the state has managed to save its rice production from a total collapse. But this rescue has come at the price of declining groundwater levels and farmers' pockets.
Monsoon rainfall is never uniform within Haryana, but the 2026 data further highlight the regional imbalances. The situation was most concerning in the western and northwestern districts. Sirsa recorded 54% less than normal rainfall, while Kaithal saw an increased dependence on canal water with a decline of 50%. Ambala saw a monsoon deficit of 51%, and Rohtak recorded 48% less rainfall.
While Haryana has seen a record increase in paddy production over the last five years, this year, poor rainfall and rice-borne diseases have led to an anticipation of a decline in rice production. The central and state governments have set a target of purchasing approximately 60 lakh metric tonnes of rice from Haryana for the central pool during the 2026 Kharif season at the minimum support price (MSP).
The total paddy production in 2025 was 97.05 lakh metric tonnes, and the government procurement was recorded at approximately 62.13 lakh metric tonnes. But the paddy production in 2026 is estimated to be 70 to 75 lakh metric tonnes. The official production figures will be available by December.
Paddy production in North Haryana has always been much higher than in South Haryana because of more irrigation sources like rivers, while South Haryana is largely dependent on the monsoon. Agriculture Department officials say that North Haryana contributes 72% to 75% of the crop, with Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panipat being the main producers. These districts have an extensive canal network of the Yamuna River and relatively fresh and shallow groundwater.
Southwest Haryana's topography, soil fertility and water availability are significantly different, and crops here depend on the monsoon. The districts of Sirsa, Hisar, Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Charkhi Dadri and Rohtak have sandy soil, semi-arid climate and saline groundwater in many parts.
The lack of rainfall has proved fatal this time as tubewells in areas with saline groundwater damaged crops, adversely affecting production in this belt.
Sources disclosed that in response to rapidly declining groundwater levels, especially in 'dark zone' blocks like Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, and Fatehabad, the state government has taken steps toward crop diversification. Farmers who switch from rice to maize, cotton, pulses, millet, or horticulture are offered financial incentives of Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per acre. This has put a brake on the rapidly increasing area under cultivation of paddy.
Amarnath, a farmer, said, "Paddy is a water-intensive crop which requires plenty of water during its initial growth and ripening stage. Due to less rainfall and increasing dryness in the weather, the attack of pests and various diseases on paddy plants increased. In the fields where rainwater could not accumulate naturally, the pest infestation spread rapidly, which affected the yield."
Rice cultivation in Haryana is categorised not just quantitatively but also in terms of quality and market value. There are Non-Basmati (Parmal/PR) and Basmati (Pusa 1121, 1509, 1718, etc.) varieties that are grown.
The former have high productivity and are procured by the government at the MSP for the Food Corporation of India (FCI). According to Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, approximately 23.98 lakh acres of Non-Basmati rice have been verified on the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal.
While Basmati yield is slightly lower, its market value and export demand are high. Haryana is the country's leading basmati exporter. It is not procured on MSP and farmers sell it directly to private companies. Rana said that approximately 19 lakh acres have been verified for various Basmati varieties this season.
Amarnath pointed out, “Farmers had to spend extra electricity and expensive diesel for irrigation this year. As a result, the crop was saved but the cost of production per acre increased by an average of 15% to 20%."
“This time yields per acre have plummeted. While in previous seasons, the average yield per acre was 36 to 37 quintals, this season it has dropped to 30 to 32 quintals per acre. This means farmers are directly facing a loss of approximately 3 to 5 quintals of paddy per acre,” disclosed another farmer, Baljeet.
Commission agent Harjeet Singh said that yields are declining in paddy lots arriving in the markets after September 15. “Due to the lack of monsoon rains and the sudden rise in temperatures, the grain has not fully developed, resulting in an average loss of up to 5 quintals per acre,” he said.
However, the rice millers like Rajkumar Gupta, President of Karnal District Rice Millers Association, are hopeful that the production of hybrid varieties is not being impacted much by the poor monsoon.
Meanwhile, agriculture expert C.B. Singh said that given the uncertainties of climate change and monsoon, farmers now urgently need to shift to less water-intensive crops and drip irrigation techniques.
“The government's procurement target of 60 lakh metric tonnes for the central pool and its estimated total production of 70 to 75 lakh metric tonnes indicate that the state will remain strong on the food security front. However, a clear picture of farmers' actual income and losses will only become clear after the final data from the Agriculture Department is released in November-December,” he said.
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