ETV Bharat / bharat

Rain Deficit Triggers Sharp Drop In Haryana Paddy Output

Kurukshetra: The weak monsoon has hit paddy cultivation in Haryana. The state received 27% below-normal rainfall this season, which has taken a toll on the groundwater level as well as the pockets of farmers who used this water to save their paddy crops.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state received only 314.8 mm of rain from June 1 to the end of September this year as compared to the normal average of 429.3 mm.

Agriculture Department officials disclosed that approximately 80% to 85% of the state's rice acreage falls under the irrigated belt. Thanks to the active canal system and round-the-clock operation of tube wells, the state has managed to save its rice production from a total collapse. But this rescue has come at the price of declining groundwater levels and farmers' pockets.

Paddy Production Takes A Hit In Haryana Because Of Poor Monsoon (ETV Bharat)

Monsoon rainfall is never uniform within Haryana, but the 2026 data further highlight the regional imbalances. The situation was most concerning in the western and northwestern districts. Sirsa recorded 54% less than normal rainfall, while Kaithal saw an increased dependence on canal water with a decline of 50%. Ambala saw a monsoon deficit of 51%, and Rohtak recorded 48% less rainfall.

While Haryana has seen a record increase in paddy production over the last five years, this year, poor rainfall and rice-borne diseases have led to an anticipation of a decline in rice production. The central and state governments have set a target of purchasing approximately 60 lakh metric tonnes of rice from Haryana for the central pool during the 2026 Kharif season at the minimum support price (MSP).

Paddy Production in Haryana (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The total paddy production in 2025 was 97.05 lakh metric tonnes, and the government procurement was recorded at approximately 62.13 lakh metric tonnes. But the paddy production in 2026 is estimated to be 70 to 75 lakh metric tonnes. The official production figures will be available by December.

Paddy production in North Haryana has always been much higher than in South Haryana because of more irrigation sources like rivers, while South Haryana is largely dependent on the monsoon. Agriculture Department officials say that North Haryana contributes 72% to 75% of the crop, with Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panipat being the main producers. These districts have an extensive canal network of the Yamuna River and relatively fresh and shallow groundwater.

Southwest Haryana's topography, soil fertility and water availability are significantly different, and crops here depend on the monsoon. The districts of Sirsa, Hisar, Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Charkhi Dadri and Rohtak have sandy soil, semi-arid climate and saline groundwater in many parts.

Paddy Output: North Haryana vs South Haryana (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The lack of rainfall has proved fatal this time as tubewells in areas with saline groundwater damaged crops, adversely affecting production in this belt.

Sources disclosed that in response to rapidly declining groundwater levels, especially in 'dark zone' blocks like Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, and Fatehabad, the state government has taken steps toward crop diversification. Farmers who switch from rice to maize, cotton, pulses, millet, or horticulture are offered financial incentives of Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per acre. This has put a brake on the rapidly increasing area under cultivation of paddy.

Amarnath, a farmer, said, "Paddy is a water-intensive crop which requires plenty of water during its initial growth and ripening stage. Due to less rainfall and increasing dryness in the weather, the attack of pests and various diseases on paddy plants increased. In the fields where rainwater could not accumulate naturally, the pest infestation spread rapidly, which affected the yield."