Packed Like Sardines: SC Slams Unsafe Work Conditions During Hearing On Satya Niketan Building Collapse
The court said it does not want to disturb the existing situation and the high court will continue to monitor the compliance of its directions.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 10, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed alarm over overcrowded workplaces, observing that people were being “packed like sardines” with hundreds crammed into a single room without proper entry or exit routes. The remark came during the hearing on the Satya Niketan building collapse case in Delhi, which claimed seven lives.
A bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan said it would not transfer the Satya Niketan building collapse case, currently being heard by the Delhi High Court, to itself because progress has started. Senior advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha is the amicus curiae in the matter.
The five-storey building housing a boys' paying guest (PG) accommodation in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday, leaving seven dead and 12 injured.
During the hearing, the bench made it clear that it does not want to disturb the existing situation and the high court will continue to monitor the compliance of its directions. “Having regard to the aforesaid, we accept the suggestions of the learned amicus curiae and do not disturb the position of the case before the Delhi High Court. The High Court is requested to monitor the case at short intervals," said the bench.
Amicus said that sources informed him that MCD is taking action on the directions issued by the Delhi High Court. “PG is one thing. There are more issues: gyms, coaching centres. During the inspection, my junior colleagues were present along with an IIT professor. Some of the buildings were employing 500 people in Saidulajab…”, contended Sinha. Addressing the bench’s query regarding the nature of employment, amicus said they involved hiring centres, BPOs, interviews, and coaching centres.
“They pack them like sardines. Hundreds in one room…no adequate access. Ingress and egress,” said Justice Amanullah.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the MCD has taken several steps in the matter and he can also file a report. The bench said it seems things are moving in the right direction.
The apex court sought reports from all authorities by September 15.
The bench was hearing an application filed by amicus seeking permission for its committee to conduct inspections and safety audits of all PG accommodations, private hostels, and similar student housing near colleges and universities across Delhi, following the Satya Niketan building collapse on Sunday.
“That, in these circumstances, it would be appropriate that the inspection exercise be extended beyond the areas presently identified by this Hon’ble Court and that the concerned authorities undertake a time-bound inspection and safety audit of PG accommodations, private hostels and similar student-accommodation establishments situated in and around colleges and universities across Delhi”, said the report submitted by amicus, who was assisted by advocate Govind Jee.
The report said such an exercise ought to include verification of: (i) sanctioned building plans; (ii) actual construction and number of floors; (iii) basement construction and alterations; (iv) permissible land use; (v) structural safety; (vi) fire-safety compliance; (vii) means of ingress and egress; and (viii) the existence of any dangerous or ruinous condition.
On March 25, a bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan directed a pan-India inquiry into the misuse of residential properties and illegal land-use conversions. The bench passed the direction while hearing a matter arising from Tamil Nadu. The bench voiced grave concern over rampant violations of building norms and the apparent failure of municipal authorities to curb unauthorised constructions.
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