ETV Bharat / bharat

Packed Like Sardines: SC Slams Unsafe Work Conditions During Hearing On Satya Niketan Building Collapse

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed alarm over overcrowded workplaces, observing that people were being “packed like sardines” with hundreds crammed into a single room without proper entry or exit routes. The remark came during the hearing on the Satya Niketan building collapse case in Delhi, which claimed seven lives.

A bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan said it would not transfer the Satya Niketan building collapse case, currently being heard by the Delhi High Court, to itself because progress has started. Senior advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha is the amicus curiae in the matter.

The five-storey building housing a boys' paying guest (PG) accommodation in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday, leaving seven dead and 12 injured.

During the hearing, the bench made it clear that it does not want to disturb the existing situation and the high court will continue to monitor the compliance of its directions. “Having regard to the aforesaid, we accept the suggestions of the learned amicus curiae and do not disturb the position of the case before the Delhi High Court. The High Court is requested to monitor the case at short intervals," said the bench.

Amicus said that sources informed him that MCD is taking action on the directions issued by the Delhi High Court. “PG is one thing. There are more issues: gyms, coaching centres. During the inspection, my junior colleagues were present along with an IIT professor. Some of the buildings were employing 500 people in Saidulajab…”, contended Sinha. Addressing the bench’s query regarding the nature of employment, amicus said they involved hiring centres, BPOs, interviews, and coaching centres.

“They pack them like sardines. Hundreds in one room…no adequate access. Ingress and egress,” said Justice Amanullah.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the MCD has taken several steps in the matter and he can also file a report. The bench said it seems things are moving in the right direction.