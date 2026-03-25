ETV Bharat / bharat

Packaged Food Should Prominently Display Sugar, Salt Content: Congress MP

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Wednesday urged the government to mandate the prominent display of information about sugar, salt and additives on the front part of the packaged food with colour codes for better understanding of people. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the House, a Congress MP said the country is facing a serious health crisis.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, around 100 million people in the country are suffering from diabetes, she said. She also cited the National Family Health Survey, which says every fourth adult in India is afflicted with obesity.

"This is not just data, it is a warning that food habits are making us unhealthy," she said. The Congress MP said the problem is due to a lack of understandable nutritional information.