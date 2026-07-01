ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh: Pack Of Endangered Dholes Sighted In Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve

Dhamtari: There is something to cheer, for wildlife experts and enthusiasts. A pack of Indian wild dogs, known as dhole, has been sighted in Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh.

The pack of four dholes was captured by trap cameras installed for carrying out the All-India Tiger Estimation (AITE) exercise for 2026. This rare sighting is considered a sign of improved wildlife conservation and strengthening of the ecosystem in the reserve.

Dhole is one of the country's most rare and fascinating carnivorous animals. The species is listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List, and enjoys the highest legal protection under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Dholes are known to hunt in packs. Because of their collective traits, they are considered one of the world's most efficient pack hunters.

Wildlife experts are thrilled at their sighting in the reserve, as they help balance the population of herbivores like chital, sambhar and wild boar, which promotes vegetation and natural regeneration.