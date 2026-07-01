Chhattisgarh: Pack Of Endangered Dholes Sighted In Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve
The sighting has thrilled wildlife experts and enthusiasts as it signals improved wildlife conservation and strengthening of the ecosystem in the reserve.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Dhamtari: There is something to cheer, for wildlife experts and enthusiasts. A pack of Indian wild dogs, known as dhole, has been sighted in Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh.
The pack of four dholes was captured by trap cameras installed for carrying out the All-India Tiger Estimation (AITE) exercise for 2026. This rare sighting is considered a sign of improved wildlife conservation and strengthening of the ecosystem in the reserve.
Dhole is one of the country's most rare and fascinating carnivorous animals. The species is listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List, and enjoys the highest legal protection under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.
Dholes are known to hunt in packs. Because of their collective traits, they are considered one of the world's most efficient pack hunters.
Wildlife experts are thrilled at their sighting in the reserve, as they help balance the population of herbivores like chital, sambhar and wild boar, which promotes vegetation and natural regeneration.
“The well-being of a forest is measured not just by the presence of tigers, but by the health of the entire food chain and biodiversity. The camera traps capturing organised herds of endangered carnivores like the Indian wild dogs is significant, as it is a strong evidence that conservation efforts in the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve are consistently yielding positive results,” said Varun Jain, Deputy Director of the reserve.
Forest Department officials disclosed that extensive conservation work has been undertaken in the reserve over the last few years. Approximately 956 hectares of forest land has been cleared of encroachment and restored, regenerating wildlife habitats and movement routes.
Officials said that they have effectively curbed poaching by arresting over 550 wildlife criminals, poachers, and smugglers. Continued anti-poaching campaigns, regular patrolling, camera trap monitoring and the participation of local communities have significantly improved the reserve's biodiversity, they added.
Dholes are known to be highly social. They are apex predators native to South, Central and Southeast Asia. Known for their striking reddish-brown coats and complex group dynamics, these pack hunters are also known as ‘whistling hunters’ on account of the unique, high-pitched whistling sounds they make to communicate during a chase. They are medium-sized canids weighing around 10-21 kgs, and normally have 40 teeth.
They are hypercarnivores that rely on stamina and exceptional teamwork to exhaust and bring down prey much larger than themselves.
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