Chidambaram Slams Budget 2026-27 As 'Forgettable', Says Youth Joblessness Stands At 15 Per Cent

New Delhi: Pointing out that youth joblessness stands at 15 per cent in India, with less than 25 per cent of the workforce in regular employment, Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram launched a sharp attack on the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, describing it as cautious, parsimonious, forgettable, and already vanishing from public memory.

Speaking on the discussions in the upper house of the Parliament, he questioned whether the government and its key ministers even read the 700-plus-page Economic Survey, suggesting they prefer to ignore its sobering realities. Chidambaram highlighted three major challenges outlined in the Economic Survey -- capital investment, unemployment, and slow growth -- accusing the government of failing to address them effectively.

He pointed out that gross fixed capital formation remains stuck at 30 per cent of GDP, net FDI has collapsed to less than 0.09 per cent in 2024-25, and private investment lingers at 22 per cent despite cash-rich companies. He criticised the government for cutting capital expenditure by Rs .44 lakh crore in 2025-26 without explanation, while neither the public, private, nor foreign sectors show meaningful investment.

On unemployment, Chidambaram said youth joblessness stands at 15 per cent, with less than 25 per cent of the workforce in regular employment. He noted a shift toward self-employment and agriculture, and that only 1.95 crore people work in factories in a nation of 144 crore. Manufacturing has stagnated at 16 per cent of GDP for years.