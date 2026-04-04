ETV Bharat / bharat

Owaisi Slams Gujarat's UCC Bill; Calls It Unconstitutional, Violative Of Muslim Rights

Ahmedabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the Uniform Civil Code Bill and the amendment to the Disturbed Areas Act passed recently by the Gujarat assembly are unconstitutional.

After a marathon debate of more than seven hours, the Gujarat assembly last week passed the UCC Bill that seeks to put in place a common legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion.

It stipulates a seven-year jail term if marriages are conducted through force, coercion or fraud, and also prohibits bigamy and polygamy. It makes registration of marriages and live-in relationships mandatory.

The assembly also passed a Bill to amend the Gujarat Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in the Disturbed Areas Act 1991.

"The UCC is a directive principle, not a fundamental right. It is mentioned in Article 44 of the Constitution. During the constituent assembly debate, Babasaheb Ambedkar did not say that after the code is framed, the state shall enforce it upon all the citizens. The code shall apply only to those who make a declaration and voluntarily agree to be bound by it," Owaisi claimed.

In the Bill, which is a "cut-paste" of the one passed in Uttarakhand, the Hindu Marriage and Divorce Act and the Hindu Succession Act have been applied to all communities except for the Scheduled Tribes, so it is not a uniform bill, he told reporters.