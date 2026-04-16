Owaisi Opposes Delimitation Bill, Says It 'Violates' Democracy And Federalism
Owaise said the "main goal is to rule South and to completely erase the representation of OBCs from the legislature".
Published : April 16, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday opposed the introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, asserting that it "violates" federalism, which is the basic structure of the Indian Constitution.
While addressing the lower house on the first day of the special session of Parliament, he said that the main goal of the Constitutional Amendment Bill introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal is to "rule the south" and intends to "erase the representation of OBCs from the legislature."
"I oppose this introduction of this Constitutional Amendment Bill because it violates the Parliamentary form of democracy and federalism, which are both part of the basic structure of the constitution. This is not about women's reservation. The main goal is to rule South and to completely erase the representation of OBCs from the legislature," Owaisi said.
He said that by removing the delimitation freeze of changing the size and composition of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies on the basis of population, the larger population will be given more power, while a "fair voice" to the small population will be denied.
"Federalism is the basic structure of the Constitution. Removing the delimitation freeze, it gives more seats and power to the larger population while denying a fair voice to the smaller population. This again is the violation of federalism. The Hindi heartland has 38.1 per cent, and it will increase to 43.1 per cent. Southern states will decrease from 24 per cent to 20 per cent," Owaisi said.
"It also violates the direction. The Minister has to give a seven-day notice for introducing a bill in this House. Similar copies of the Bill need to be given to the members two days before introduction. This is a clear violation of 123 B of RPA 1951. One week before voting, I call this a corrupt practice," he added.
After this, the result of the division was declared with 251 ayes and 185 noes, with the majority in favour of introducing the Constitutional Amendment Bill. The three key bills--The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Delimitation Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026--were introduced subsequently.
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