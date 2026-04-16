ETV Bharat / bharat

Owaisi Opposes Delimitation Bill, Says It 'Violates' Democracy And Federalism

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday opposed the introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, asserting that it "violates" federalism, which is the basic structure of the Indian Constitution.

While addressing the lower house on the first day of the special session of Parliament, he said that the main goal of the Constitutional Amendment Bill introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal is to "rule the south" and intends to "erase the representation of OBCs from the legislature."

"I oppose this introduction of this Constitutional Amendment Bill because it violates the Parliamentary form of democracy and federalism, which are both part of the basic structure of the constitution. This is not about women's reservation. The main goal is to rule South and to completely erase the representation of OBCs from the legislature," Owaisi said.

He said that by removing the delimitation freeze of changing the size and composition of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies on the basis of population, the larger population will be given more power, while a "fair voice" to the small population will be denied.