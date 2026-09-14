ETV Bharat / bharat

Owaisi Hits Out At Shah Over UCC, Alleges BJP Wants To Target Muslims

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that BJP-led NDA governments in 21 states would introduce the UCC before 2029, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged that the saffron party wanted to target Muslims.

He alleged that the BJP and Shah were seeking to implement the UCC in violation of Article 25, which guarantees freedom of religion, and Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality, of the Constitution. "BJP is not doing this (implementation of UCC) for equality. This is only to target Muslims," he told reporters here.

Observing that the "soul" of the country was its pluralism, Owaisi claimed that a Uniform Civil Code would amount to imposing Hindu law on non-Hindus. He said the Law Commission appointed by the NDA government had concluded that a UCC was neither necessary nor desirable.

Citing the different provisions of the UCC in Goa, he asked whether Shah and the BJP would implement the UCC followed in BJP-ruled states such as Uttarakhand in the western state. He also asked whether NDA leaders such as N Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan would endorse the provisions of the UCC.

On the improvement in India-China relations during the BRICS summit in Delhi, Owaisi questioned whether better bilateral ties meant India had lost its patrolling rights along the India-China border. He alleged that China had provided weapons to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

"Why does this government fear Trump (US President Donald Trump) and China so much?" he said. Owaisi alleged that Shah's "misplaced arrogance" and his "chronology" had led to the anti-CAA/NRC protests in 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had to clarify that no NRC was going to be implemented, he said.

Describing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls as a "nasty joke", he said ordinary people were now being asked to stand in queues with documents. "The government provides ration to 80 crore people. You are telling them to stand in queue. Who are you to conduct SIR like this?" he said. The NRC would once again force people to stand in queues, and the BJP-led government's intention was to conduct the NRC after the SIR, he alleged.

Taking a dig at Shah, Owaisi said those who could not stop the alleged theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya were talking about the UCC and NRC. On the controversy over the full rendition of Vande Mataram, he recalled that Turrebaz Khan and Maulvi Allauddin of Hyderabad, among others, were freedom fighters.