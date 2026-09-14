Owaisi Hits Out At Shah Over UCC, Alleges BJP Wants To Target Muslims
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said the Law Commission appointed by the NDA government had concluded that a UCC was neither necessary nor desirable.
By PTI
Published : September 14, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that BJP-led NDA governments in 21 states would introduce the UCC before 2029, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged that the saffron party wanted to target Muslims.
He alleged that the BJP and Shah were seeking to implement the UCC in violation of Article 25, which guarantees freedom of religion, and Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality, of the Constitution. "BJP is not doing this (implementation of UCC) for equality. This is only to target Muslims," he told reporters here.
Observing that the "soul" of the country was its pluralism, Owaisi claimed that a Uniform Civil Code would amount to imposing Hindu law on non-Hindus. He said the Law Commission appointed by the NDA government had concluded that a UCC was neither necessary nor desirable.
Citing the different provisions of the UCC in Goa, he asked whether Shah and the BJP would implement the UCC followed in BJP-ruled states such as Uttarakhand in the western state. He also asked whether NDA leaders such as N Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan would endorse the provisions of the UCC.
On the improvement in India-China relations during the BRICS summit in Delhi, Owaisi questioned whether better bilateral ties meant India had lost its patrolling rights along the India-China border. He alleged that China had provided weapons to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.
"Why does this government fear Trump (US President Donald Trump) and China so much?" he said. Owaisi alleged that Shah's "misplaced arrogance" and his "chronology" had led to the anti-CAA/NRC protests in 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had to clarify that no NRC was going to be implemented, he said.
Describing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls as a "nasty joke", he said ordinary people were now being asked to stand in queues with documents. "The government provides ration to 80 crore people. You are telling them to stand in queue. Who are you to conduct SIR like this?" he said. The NRC would once again force people to stand in queues, and the BJP-led government's intention was to conduct the NRC after the SIR, he alleged.
Taking a dig at Shah, Owaisi said those who could not stop the alleged theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya were talking about the UCC and NRC. On the controversy over the full rendition of Vande Mataram, he recalled that Turrebaz Khan and Maulvi Allauddin of Hyderabad, among others, were freedom fighters.
"Who gave the slogan of Quit India? Was it given by a Sanghi (a term for RSS volunteers)?" he said. Questioning the move to make the full rendition of Vande Mataram mandatory, Owaisi asked whether it was not contrary to the freedom of religion guaranteed by the Constitution.
Taking exception to India playing sports against Pakistan, he alleged that the government was allowing the BCCI to make money through television rights. He said the "heavens would not fall" if India did not play a cricket match against Pakistan. On the BRICS summit, Owaisi said the 2025 BRICS Declaration called for interoperability between members' payment systems to improve transaction efficiency.
He questioned why the government had not taken steps to link the BRICS digital currency, which he said had been discussed by an RBI deputy governor.
On the issue of only vegetarian dishes being served at the BRICS summit, he alleged that while the UCC sought to impose the majority's laws on minorities, the ruling dispensation was also trying to impose its preferences in matters of food. The positive development during the BRICS summit was the talks between Iran and the UAE, he said.
Regarding the West Bengal government's order to close 252 madrassas over lack of approvals, the AIMIM president alleged that it reflected hatred towards Islam and violated Article 30 of the Constitution, which deals with the right of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions. Shah on Sunday said BJP-led NDA governments in 21 states would introduce the UCC before 2029.
"Triple talaq has been abolished, giving Muslim women equal rights. We have introduced the Uniform Civil Code in several states, and I am confident that in the 21 BJP-NDA-ruled states, we will introduce the UCC before 2029," Shah said in Mumbai. Asked whether the 1951 baseline would be used for implementing the NRC in Manipur, Shah said the Centre was holding discussions with its allies and political parties in the state.
"We are discussing these issues with our allies and also with the political parties of Manipur. Whatever decision is taken, we will inform you," he said.