Owaisi Condemns Lynching Of Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh, Hopes For Strong Action By Yunus

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday condemned the lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh and expressed hope that Muhammad Yunus, head of the interim government, would take action against the perpetrators. He also said Pakistan's ISI and elements from China who are against India are present in Bangladesh, and hence it is important to improve relations with the neighbouring country.

"So what has happened to Dipu Chandra Das is contrary to the constitutional mandate, and, unfortunately, such a sad incident occurred. Our party condemns any form of lynching, and we hope that the Bangladeshi observer or administrator, Mr Yunus, and his administration will take strong action against such incidents," Owaisi told PTI Videos.

He further said his party will support whatever steps the Minister of External Affairs is taking to strengthen relations with Bangladesh. Any form of mob lynching, whether in India or Bangladesh, shows that the rule of law is not being upheld, he added. The Hyderabad Lok Sabha member noted that Article 41 of the Constitution of Bangladesh guarantees freedom of religion, while Article 12 deals with secularism.