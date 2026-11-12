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Owaisi, Azad Likely To Announce Alliance For UP Polls In Lucknow Today

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad ( File/IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Lucknow: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad are expected to hold a joint press conference in Lucknow on Thursday to announce a pact between their two parties for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, party leaders indicated.

The two-party alliance, in the making, could well be the much-talked-about non-BJP, non-Congress third front as both AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party look at the nearly 41 per cent Dalit and minority vote bank in the most populous state where the BJP is eyeing a record hat-trick, a prospect that the opposition Samajwadi Party is desperate to break.

The nature of the pact is yet to be revealed, but AIMIM spokesperson Shadab Chauhan confirmed that the Azad Samaj Party, headed by Nagina MP Azad, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Owaisi, will join hands. "The nature of the pact and other details will be revealed on Thursday during the press conference to be addressed by AIMIM and Bhim Army leadership," Shadab told PTI on the phone. Azad and Owaisi separately arrived in Lucknow ahead of the Thursday event, though they did not reveal the details of their alliance or the joint presser expected at a Gomtinagar hotel in the state capital on Thursday afternoon. "Whatever it is will be revealed before you," Azad said to queries on his party's alliance with the AIMIM, adding that their effort was to strengthen youth, farmers, the weak and the marginalised.