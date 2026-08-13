ETV Bharat / bharat

'Overwhelming Incriminating Material' To Suggest Accused Formed Syndicate To Leak, Circulate NEET Paper: Delhi Court

New Delhi: A Delhi court, while taking cognisance of CBI's charge sheet in the NEET paper leak case, has said that there is "overwhelming incriminating material" to prima facie suggest that the 13 accused formed a syndicate to leak and circulate the question paper for illegal monetary gain. Special Judge Ajay Gupta took cognisance of the agency's final report against the 13 accused on Wednesday.

In the order, made available on Thursday, the court said, "It is prima facie clear from the overwhelming incriminating material collected by the CBI through an extensive investigation that all the aforementioned accused persons, in one manner or the other, formed part of the NEET (UG) 2026 Exam leak syndicate and each one of them have played an active role in dissemination and circulation of the aforesaid exam question paper of all three subjects (Physics, Chemistry and Biology)."

It said that prima facie it appeared that alleged kingpin P V Kulkarni was fully aware that there was no practice of frisking of the subject experts at the designated place. Therefore, he took advantage of the situation and took along with him the chits or short notes prepared by him discreetly while doing the translation work for his subject (chemistry).

"Further, it is clear from the record that all these three experts (Kulkarni, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar for physics and Manisha Gurunath Mandhare for biology) had given their written undertaking before they were engaged for this work that they will not share any part of the NEET (UG) 2026 exam related material with anyone in any manner,” the court said.

It said violation of the undertaking prima facie shows that these accused persons have committed the criminal breach of trust with the National Testing Agency (NTA) authority, which engaged them for translation of NEET (UG) 2026 Exam question paper of their respective subjects.

"Besides, by their aforesaid act, they have also prima facie committed criminal misconduct (by a public servant) in terms of Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act," the court said.