Red Fort Blast: Eight Bodies Identified; Medico-Legal Protocol To Be Followed With Rest

New Delhi: A day after Monday's explosion outside Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, the centre of attention had shifted to the LNJP Hospital, where anxious relatives thronged to enquire about missing relatives. Periodic wails signified the identification of yet another dead body by devastated relatives.

So far, 12 people have been confirmed dead, of whom, six have been identified. As for the rest — whose bodies were mangled beyond recognition — forensic specialists and investigating officers were about to begin a long medico-legal identification process using DNA samples.

One of the first bodies to be identified belonged to Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus conductor Ashok Kumar. On his way back his rented house in Jagatpuri after work, the 34-year-old had planned to catch up with a friend from his native village in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, fertiliser trader Lokesh Agarwal from the Hasanpur area of Amroha. Both perished in the blast, and were among the earliest to be identified.

Ashok's sister-in-law Sumati said he's survived by his wife, two daughters (aged seven and nine) and a six-year-old son.

Relatives of Lokesh, who had travelled to Delhi to visit a relative admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said they learnt of his death after a call was received from the last-dialled number on his mobile phone, which was traced by Delhi Police.

Another person originally from UP who lost his life Monday was Dinesh Mishra. He had been living in Delhi for around 12 years and working at a card shop in Chawri Bazar. He is survived by his wife, Reena, two daughters and a son. His family has taken his body back to his native village Chikni Purwa Ganesh Pur, under Ikouna Police Station of UP's Shravasti, for the last rites. They had found out about the tragedy from Dinesh's brother, who also lives and works in Delhi.

Also among the dead is Jumman, a 35-year-old battery-operated rickshaw (e-rickshaw) driver from Shastri Park. His uncle, Mohammad Idris, told ETV Bharat that Jumman was dropped off at his usual pick-up spot and drop-off site in Chandni Chowk, sometime before the blast. "He had gone to the same place he does every day. He was last spotted near the Red Fort at around 6 pm. Then, we lost all contact with him," Idris said.

Jumman’s physically impaired wife, Tanuja, broke down as she identified her husband’s body late Tuesday morning. Idris recounted the painful moment, “He was wearing the same jacket and shirt in which he had left home. His face and legs were gone, but from the clothes, his daughter first identified and called out "This is my papa". Then Tanuja recognised him,” he said.

In Meerut, grief filled the narrow lanes of Rasheed Nagar as the body of Mohsin was brought home. In his early 30s, Mohsin had been working in Delhi as a driver to support his family. Neighbours gathered in silence as his mother, unable to stand without support, kept repeating the same words: “He only went to work… he only went to work.”

In Shamli, hundreds lined the road as Nouman’s body was brought home. He had gone to Delhi to purchase goods for his small cosmetics distribution business. “He told us he would return by evening. Instead, he returned in a coffin,” his younger brother Furqan said.