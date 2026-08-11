Over Rs 19,216 Cr Disbursed Since 2023 Under Various Scholarship Schemes For SCs: Social Justice Minister
Responding to a LS query, Virendra Kumar also said Direct Benefit Transfer into Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts has streamlined payout process, reduced delays, reports Santu Das.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
New Delhi: A total of Rs 19,216.46 crore was disbursed across the country since 2023 under various scholarship schemes for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said on Tuesday.
The Minister disclosed this in response to a query in the Lok Sabha on the total amount disbursed towards scholarships for SC students in the country during the last three years.
Asked about whether there has been any delay in the disbursement of scholarships, Kumar said, "Post-matric and pre-matric scholarships for SCs and others are Centrally sponsored schemes, wherein the department releases the Central share through the Central portal after the respective states and Union Territories have released their share."
"The National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) scheme and Top Class Education Scheme (TCS) for SCs are Central schemes. Under the NOS, funds are released in advance through Letter of Authorisation (LoA) to Indian missions abroad. Under the TCS, funds are released directly to eligible students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode," he said.
The Minister further said that his department reviews the schemes to resolve and take up issues like delayed release of scholarships through regular capacity building programmes, technical handholding, national-level Chintan Shivirs and workshops for all states, UTs and other stakeholders. Kumar also said that DBT into Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of beneficiaries have streamlined the payout process and reduced delays.
According to the details of the funds shared by the Minister in the House, in Financial Year 2023-24, the total amount disbursed was Rs 6,094.48 crore. It was Rs 6,200.59 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 6,921.39 crore in 2025-2026.
In a separate question on the SC beneficiaries of the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) scheme, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, told the Lower House that applications under this scheme are invited through an online portal.
He said the scheme has recently been on-boarded to the newly-launched unified SAMAVESH (Single Access Mechanism for All Verticals of Empowerment and Social Harmony) Portal, to streamline application processing, scrutiny, data management, accessibility and selection process.
"Under the NOS scheme, funds are released in advance through Letters of Authorisation to the concerned Indian Missions/Embassies, with directions that upon receipt of claims, the requisite funds be disbursed to concerned Universities and students at the earliest," Athawale said.
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