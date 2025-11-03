ETV Bharat / bharat

Over Rs 108 Crore Seized As ECI Tightens Vigil Ahead of Bihar Elections, State Bypolls

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said seizures amounting to more than Rs 108 crore have been made by the enforcement agencies in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls in several states, including Telangana.

These seizures have been made since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect following the announcement of the polls.

“The ECI has announced the schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar, 2025, and the bye-elections for 8 Assembly constituencies. The Commission has directed the State/Union Territory governments to ensure strict compliance with the MCC,” the poll panel said in a communique.

The poll panel said 824 flying squads have been deployed across Bihar to ensure that the complaints reported on C-VIGIL are attended to within 100 minutes.