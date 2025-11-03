Over Rs 108 Crore Seized As ECI Tightens Vigil Ahead of Bihar Elections, State Bypolls
The Election Commission has reported seizures worth over Rs 108 crore, including cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 8:43 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said seizures amounting to more than Rs 108 crore have been made by the enforcement agencies in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls in several states, including Telangana.
These seizures have been made since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect following the announcement of the polls.
“The ECI has announced the schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar, 2025, and the bye-elections for 8 Assembly constituencies. The Commission has directed the State/Union Territory governments to ensure strict compliance with the MCC,” the poll panel said in a communique.
The poll panel said 824 flying squads have been deployed across Bihar to ensure that the complaints reported on C-VIGIL are attended to within 100 minutes.
“As of November 3, over Rs 108.19 crore worth of illicit inducements, including Rs 9.62 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 42.14 crore (9.6 lakh litres), drugs worth Rs 24.61 crore, precious metals worth Rs 5.8 crores and other freebies worth over Rs 26 crores, have been seized through a coordinated approach involving multi-enforcement agencies across different States/UTs,” it said.
The ECI said it has directed all the enforcement authorities to strictly monitor and combat the movement of cash, drugs, liquor and other inducements during elections.
The poll panel said it has directed that the enforcement authorities should ensure that ordinary citizens are not inconvenienced or harassed during the checking and inspection for the enforcement of these directives.
Citizens/political parties can report MCC violations using the C-Vigil App on ECINET, it said.
“A complaint monitoring system has been set up, including a call centre number, 1950, in which complaints can be lodged by any member of the public or political party, with the DEO/RO concerned. This system is operational 24X7,” the ECI said.