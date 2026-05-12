ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 1 Lakh Schools Run With Single Teacher, Without Electricity; Nearly 99,000 Lack Girls' Toilet: Niti Aayog Report

New Delhi: India's school education system has witnessed major expansion over the last decade, but thousands of schools across the country still lack basic amenities such as electricity, toilets, drinking water and digital infrastructure, revealed a report recently released by NITI Aayog.

The report titled "School Education System in India: Temporal Analysis and Policy Roadmap for Quality Enhancement", paints a mixed picture of progress and persistent inequality in the country's education sector. While overall school infrastructure has improved between 2014-15 and 2024-25, the study highlights that critical gaps continue to affect learning conditions, especially in rural, tribal and economically weaker regions.

India has approximately 14.71 lakh schools catering to nearly 24.69 crore students. Despite this significant growth, disparities among states and across school categories in access to essential services continue to remain a major issue.

Nearly 99,000 Schools Lack Functional Girls' Toilets

One of the key issues highlighted in the report is lack of sanitary facilities in many schools. According to the findings, around 98,592 schools still do not have functional girls' toilets, while 61,540 schools do not have any usable toilet at all. In addition, around 14,505 schools do not have drinking water facilities and nearly 59,829 schools lack handwashing infrastructure.

The report says these shortcomings have a direct impact on student attendance and retention, particularly among girls. Lack of sanitation and water facilities has long been linked to absenteeism and school dropouts, especially in secondary classes.

1.19 Lakh Schools Running Without Electricity

Electricity access has improved substantially over the last decade, rising from 55 percent to 91.9 percent. However, as many as 1.19 lakh schools still lack access to any existing functional electricity supply. The absence of electricity in schools severely affects access to basic amenities such as fans, light fixtures, digital classrooms, personal computers and curriculum based on internet learning, limiting students' access to modern methods of learning and teaching, the report said.

Across the country, nearly 1,04,125 schools are functioning with only a single teacher (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)

Another major challenge is digital infrastructure in education. The report highlights a major gap across the country when it comes to access to computers, the internet and smart classrooms. Small schools, for example, and institutions located in tribal and hard to reach areas, continue to be at a disadvantage, highlighting the prevailing digital divide in the education sector.

Academic Infra And Staff Shortage

The report also outlines concerns over academic infrastructure in schools. It states that only 51.7 percent of all government secondary schools contain any type of science laboratory, raising concerns regarding the quality of science education or opportunities for experiential learning for students.

Also outlined in the report is the impact of teacher shortages and deployment mismatches on the education system. Across the country, nearly 1,04,125 schools are functioning with only a single teacher, and almost 89 percent of these schools are located in rural areas.

Several states continue to face severe teacher vacancies. Bihar recorded the highest elementary teacher vacancies at 2,08,784, followed by Jharkhand with 80,341 vacancies and Madhya Pradesh with 47,122 vacancies.