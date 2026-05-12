Over 1 Lakh Schools Run With Single Teacher, Without Electricity; Nearly 99,000 Lack Girls' Toilet: Niti Aayog Report
Nearly 4 out of 10 students in India do not continue education till Class 12, with higher secondary enrolment dropping to 58.4%, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
New Delhi: India's school education system has witnessed major expansion over the last decade, but thousands of schools across the country still lack basic amenities such as electricity, toilets, drinking water and digital infrastructure, revealed a report recently released by NITI Aayog.
The report titled "School Education System in India: Temporal Analysis and Policy Roadmap for Quality Enhancement", paints a mixed picture of progress and persistent inequality in the country's education sector. While overall school infrastructure has improved between 2014-15 and 2024-25, the study highlights that critical gaps continue to affect learning conditions, especially in rural, tribal and economically weaker regions.
India has approximately 14.71 lakh schools catering to nearly 24.69 crore students. Despite this significant growth, disparities among states and across school categories in access to essential services continue to remain a major issue.
Nearly 99,000 Schools Lack Functional Girls' Toilets
One of the key issues highlighted in the report is lack of sanitary facilities in many schools. According to the findings, around 98,592 schools still do not have functional girls' toilets, while 61,540 schools do not have any usable toilet at all. In addition, around 14,505 schools do not have drinking water facilities and nearly 59,829 schools lack handwashing infrastructure.
The report says these shortcomings have a direct impact on student attendance and retention, particularly among girls. Lack of sanitation and water facilities has long been linked to absenteeism and school dropouts, especially in secondary classes.
1.19 Lakh Schools Running Without Electricity
Electricity access has improved substantially over the last decade, rising from 55 percent to 91.9 percent. However, as many as 1.19 lakh schools still lack access to any existing functional electricity supply. The absence of electricity in schools severely affects access to basic amenities such as fans, light fixtures, digital classrooms, personal computers and curriculum based on internet learning, limiting students' access to modern methods of learning and teaching, the report said.
Another major challenge is digital infrastructure in education. The report highlights a major gap across the country when it comes to access to computers, the internet and smart classrooms. Small schools, for example, and institutions located in tribal and hard to reach areas, continue to be at a disadvantage, highlighting the prevailing digital divide in the education sector.
Academic Infra And Staff Shortage
The report also outlines concerns over academic infrastructure in schools. It states that only 51.7 percent of all government secondary schools contain any type of science laboratory, raising concerns regarding the quality of science education or opportunities for experiential learning for students.
Also outlined in the report is the impact of teacher shortages and deployment mismatches on the education system. Across the country, nearly 1,04,125 schools are functioning with only a single teacher, and almost 89 percent of these schools are located in rural areas.
Several states continue to face severe teacher vacancies. Bihar recorded the highest elementary teacher vacancies at 2,08,784, followed by Jharkhand with 80,341 vacancies and Madhya Pradesh with 47,122 vacancies.
The report further pointed to alarming pupil-teacher ratios in some states. In government secondary schools of Jharkhand, the pupil-teacher ratio stands at 47:1, significantly higher than the ideal range of 10:1 to 18:1 recommended for effective classroom learning.
Only 2% Teachers Scored 70% Marks In Maths
Apart from shortages, the report has also questioned teacher competency levels in government schools. According to the findings, only around 10-15 percent of government school teachers are able to score above 60 percent in the subjects they teach. Performance in Mathematics was particularly poor. The report states that only two percent of teachers scored above 70 percent marks in mathematics assessments, while the average score stood at just 46 percent.
Teaching time is also being affected by administrative responsibilities. Nearly 14 percent of teaching days are reportedly lost every year due to non-academic duties such as election work, surveys and other government-related administrative tasks.
Secondary School Dropout Rate At 11.5%
Student retention after primary education has emerged as another area of concern. The national average secondary school dropout rate currently stands at 11.5 percent. However, several states have reported much higher dropout levels. The Gross Enrolment Ratio drops to 58.4 percent at the higher secondary level, according to NITI Aayog report 2026, indicating that nearly 40 percent of all students do not pursue education until 12th grade. The study links dropout rates to poverty, migration, lack of infrastructure, a shortage of teachers and the difficulties faced by students in transitioning between schools from one level to another, particularly in rural areas.
West Bengal recorded the highest secondary school dropout rate at 20 percent, followed by Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka at 18.3 percent each. Assam reported a dropout rate of 17.5 percent.
The report also noted a worsening trend in states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. In Bihar, the secondary school dropout rate increased from 2.98 percent to 9.3 percent, while in Uttar Pradesh it rose from 0.52 percent to three percent over the study period.
Another major issue highlighted by the report is the presence of nearly 7,993 schools with zero enrolment across the country, commonly referred to as "ghost schools". West Bengal accounted for the highest number of such schools at 3,812, followed by Telangana with 2,245 schools.
The report also examined public spending on education and found that India's education expenditure remains relatively low compared to several developed countries. India currently spends around 4.6 percent of its GDP on education, lower than countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States, which spend around 5.9 percent, and Germany and France, which spend nearly 5.4 percent.
The report also cited findings from PARAKH, the national assessment regulator established under the National Education Policy 2020 framework, to assess learning outcomes across states.
According to the assessment, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir performed poorly in learning outcomes, while states such as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Rajasthan emerged among the better-performing states.
In its recommendations, NITI Aayog has called for "universal access to foundational infrastructure" as a priority reform area. The policy think tank has urged states to strengthen school buildings, sanitation systems, electricity supply, science laboratories, libraries and digital infrastructure through a long-term implementation roadmap.
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