ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 1.9 Lakh Register For DU UG Admissions; First Allocation List On July 16

New Delhi: Delhi University has received over 1.9 lakh applications for undergraduate admissions in the 2026-27 academic session, with more than 1.64 lakh candidates completing preference filling as well, officials said on Friday. According to the university, 1,90,645 candidates have registered themselves for the UG admission process through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

University officials added that 1,64,098 candidates have completed Phase II of the admission process, which involves filling programme and college preferences. The deadline for completing the process is 11.59 pm on Saturday, July 11. The university has also opened a one-time correction window from 10 am on Friday, allowing applicants to rectify mistakes in the details already submitted on the CSAS portal. The correction facility will remain available till 11.59 pm on Saturday.

The university announced the correction window after receiving requests from students who reported errors while filling out their details on the portal, officials said. The registration process for undergraduate admissions began on June 26 and will close at 11.59 pm on Saturday.

Phase II of admissions, during which candidates are required to complete subject mapping and fill their programme and college preferences, opened on July 3. During a webinar held earlier this week to guide applicants through the admission process, the university officials urged students to carefully complete subject mapping and preference filling before the deadline.

Admissions will be conducted for 73 undergraduate programmes offered across 69 colleges and departments, with a total of 71,624 seats available. Around 150 BA programme combinations are on offer, and the detailed seat matrix has already been uploaded on the university website, the officials said.

Candidates have been advised to carefully review their programme and college preferences before the deadline, after which the choices will be automatically locked, they added. Admissions under supernumerary categories, including sports and extracurricular activities, will also be processed based on the candidate's preferences.

The first seat allocation list will be released on July 16. After accepting an allotted seat and paying the admission fee, candidates can either freeze their admission or opt for an upgrade in subsequent rounds. Students opting for an upgrade will be allowed to reorder their higher preferences before the next allocation round.