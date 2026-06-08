ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 1.6 Lakh Candidates Applied For Post-Result Services: CBSE

A view of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office, Shiksha Sadan, in New Delhi on Thursday, May 28, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday said its post-result services portal was fully functional during the notified application period and more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests for over 3.8 lakh answer books.

In a social media post on 'X', the board said the application window for verification and re-evaluation was fully functional throughout the notified period, June 2-7, under the supervision of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs.

"During the above application period, more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests pertaining to over 3.8 lakh answer books, reflecting the extensive utilisation of the services by the candidates," the CBSE said. The board said the system remained under monitoring by cybersecurity teams throughout the operational period to prevent malicious traffic and cyber threats.

It also said CBSE teams provided support to students through its helpdesk and grievance redressal channels. The clarification came amid certain media reports and social media posts regarding the functioning of the Post-Result Services Portal.