Over Nine Lakh Rural PMAY-G Houses Delayed In Bihar As Govt Fails To Set Up Nodal Account

Patna: The construction of over 9.23 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) in Bihar has been delayed because the state government failed to set up a nodal account for the disbursement of funds despite the directives of the central government. It hampered the timely disbursal of instalments of financial assistance to the beneficiaries.

The Centre had allotted a target of over 12.19 lakh PMAY-G houses for Bihar during the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26, of which 2.96 lakh beneficiary families have completed their dwellings, while 9.23 lakh houses, as per the state government, are “under construction”.

Altogether 72,492 beneficiaries are yet to receive their first instalment for the construction of their houses under the scheme. Over 11.36 lakh beneficiaries received their first instalment, and only around 7.47 lakh among them have received their second instalment till now.

“It is true that more funds are needed for the beneficiaries so that they can complete their PMAY-G houses. The Union government had directed the state to set up a nodal account for the allocation of funds, but we could not do so. As a result, the funds got stuck,” Bihar Rural Development Department minister Sharwan Kumar said.

“I met the Union minister and sought a waiver from the nodal account till January 31 this year. Funds were released to the state after it. However, we have not been able to form a nodal account and have sought time till March 31. We will again request the Centre to release the fund instalments. I will again meet the concerned Union minister, if needed,” he added.

The minister was replying to a short-notice question of Barauli MLA Manjit Kumar Singh in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. He had also sought information about the steps being considered by the state government to overcome the stoppage of funds for houses under the PMAY-G.