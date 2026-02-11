Over Nine Lakh Rural PMAY-G Houses Delayed In Bihar As Govt Fails To Set Up Nodal Account
Construction of over 9 lakh PMAY-G homes has been stopped in Bihar as the government failed to set up a nodal account, causing disbursement issues.
By Dev Raj
Published : February 11, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Patna: The construction of over 9.23 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) in Bihar has been delayed because the state government failed to set up a nodal account for the disbursement of funds despite the directives of the central government. It hampered the timely disbursal of instalments of financial assistance to the beneficiaries.
The Centre had allotted a target of over 12.19 lakh PMAY-G houses for Bihar during the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26, of which 2.96 lakh beneficiary families have completed their dwellings, while 9.23 lakh houses, as per the state government, are “under construction”.
Altogether 72,492 beneficiaries are yet to receive their first instalment for the construction of their houses under the scheme. Over 11.36 lakh beneficiaries received their first instalment, and only around 7.47 lakh among them have received their second instalment till now.
“It is true that more funds are needed for the beneficiaries so that they can complete their PMAY-G houses. The Union government had directed the state to set up a nodal account for the allocation of funds, but we could not do so. As a result, the funds got stuck,” Bihar Rural Development Department minister Sharwan Kumar said.
“I met the Union minister and sought a waiver from the nodal account till January 31 this year. Funds were released to the state after it. However, we have not been able to form a nodal account and have sought time till March 31. We will again request the Centre to release the fund instalments. I will again meet the concerned Union minister, if needed,” he added.
The minister was replying to a short-notice question of Barauli MLA Manjit Kumar Singh in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. He had also sought information about the steps being considered by the state government to overcome the stoppage of funds for houses under the PMAY-G.
PMAY-G is a flagship social welfare scheme of the Government of India to provide rural housing to the poor. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016, it subsumed the Indira Awas Yojana (IAY), which was started by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1985.
PMAY-G aims to construct around two crore houses till 2028-29. It provides financial assistance to the beneficiary families in three instalments of Rs 15,000, Rs 45,000 and Rs 60,000 to the beneficiaries.
The Union Rural Development Ministry had informed the states last year that the expenditure of funds would be done through the ‘SNA Sparsh Module’ from July 2025 onwards. However, the condition was waived for Bihar till January 31, 2026, on the state’s request, and funds were released as per the previous arrangement.
SNA-Sparsh is a module to achieve the goal of “just-in-time” fund flow from the consolidated funds of the Centre and the states through an integrated network of integrated financial management information systems (IFMIS), public financial management systems (PFMS), and e-Kuber, which is the core banking solution of the Reserve Bank of India.
The module enables the stakeholders – the union ministries and the state governments – to continuously monitor the release and usage of central funds. The Bihar finance department is presently working to integrate the SNA-Sparsh module with its IFMIS.
Also Read