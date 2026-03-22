ETV Bharat / bharat

Over Half Of Countries Have Banned Phones In Schools: UNESCO

New Delhi: More than half of the countries have banned phones in schools amid mounting concerns about declining attention in classrooms and cyberbullying, according to the UNSECO's Global Education Monitoring (GEM) team. The team found that girls are twice as likely as boys to suffer from eating disorders exacerbated by social media usage.

Facebook's own research revealed that 32 per cent of teenage girls felt worse about their bodies after using Instagram. The report noted alarming trends related to TikTok's algorithm, which targets teenagers with body image content every 39 seconds and promotes content related to eating disorders every eight minutes.

"Recent global monitoring shows that 114 education systems now have a national ban on mobile phones in schools, representing 58 per cent of countries worldwide. The expansion has been rapid. Less than 1 in 4 countries (24 per cent) had bans in June 2023, when it was first monitored in the 2023 GEM Report. By early 2025, this had risen to 40 per cent, and by March 2026, that share is almost 20 percentage points higher," a senior member of GEM told PTI.

"The growth reflects mounting concerns about declining attention in classrooms, cyberbullying, and the broader influence of digital environments on children. But the global picture is more nuanced than a simple shift toward prohibition," the official added.

Several countries have introduced national bans since late 2025, continuing the upward trend. Recent additions include Bolivia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Georgia, the Maldives and Malta.

France is one of the countries where the debate continues to evolve. It introduced one of the most widely cited early bans on mobile phones in schools, prohibiting their use in primary and lower secondary education.

According to the GEM report, policymakers are now examining whether further regulation is needed. A legislative proposal currently under consideration in the French parliament aims to establish more specific rules governing smartphone use in schools.