ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 9.69 Crore Person-Days' Employment Generated Under VB-GRAM-G: Chouhan

New Delhi: Over 9.69 crore person-days have been generated within a month of the rollout of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-GRAM-G), which replaced MGNREGA, the Centre informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the VB-GRAM-G Act, 2025, has been enacted and the VB-GRAM-G scheme has been implemented in rural areas across the country with effect from July 1, 2026.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) stands repealed from the same date, he said.

The minister said all states and Union territories have notified the scheme and have started works under VB-GRAM-G by providing employment to willing households as per provisions of the Act.

"The transition from MGNREGA to VB-GRAM-G has been smooth, seamless and worker-centric. Over 9.69 crore person-days have been generated within approximately a month of the rollout of the VB-GRAM-G Act," the reply read.

The VB-GRAM-G provides for a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work, against the 100 days of guaranteed wage employment guaranteed under MGNREGA.

Responding to questions by Congress MPs Vijayakumar and Manickam Tagore on whether the Centre has taken note of concerns raised by several state governments regarding the financial structure of VB-GRAM-G, shifting up to 40 per cent financial burden to states compared to provisions under MGNREGA, Chouhan said the Centre is continuously engaging with states and Union territories through regular review meetings, consultations and other appropriate fora to facilitate effective implementation of the scheme.

"Suggestions given and concerns raised by the States/UTs during various review meetings and through written communications have duly been noted by the Ministry," he said.

Under the new rural employment scheme, the fund-sharing arrangement between the Centre and state governments is 90:10 for the northeastern states, Himalayan states and Union territory (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir) and 60:40 for all other states and Union territories with legislature.