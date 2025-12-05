ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 75% Of Uttarakhand Waqf Properties Remain Unregistered Ahead Of Deadline

“Of Uttarakhand’s 5,788 Waqf properties, only 1,417, or 24.48%, have been registered online. The remaining 75.62% are still outside the government’s updated records,” they said.

The portal opened on June 6 to bring all Waqf properties onto a digital registry as part of a nationwide drive after amendments to the Waqf Act. But six months later, officials say progress in the state remains slow.

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Waqf Board on Friday said that over 75 per cent of a quarter of the state’s Waqf properties were yet to be registered on the central government’s UMEED portal, even as the deadline for online registration ends today.

Waqf Board Chairman of Uttarakhand Shadab Shams said a “very few properties” had been registered on the online portal, terming it “a matter of great concern” for the state. He blamed the slow pace partly on technical issues, saying, “People are constantly trying, but the process is not progressing at the required speed.”

Shams also alleged that opposition from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind hindered the drive. “Their continued opposition to online property registration and the misinformation surrounding it are a major reason for this,” he said.

According to Shams, some individuals launched a campaign to discourage anyone from registering Waqf properties on the UMEED portal or ‘Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development’. “While many later attempted to register, the portal’s heavy pressure and slow speed prevented timely completion,” he said.

Shams further said that “those who pursue personal interests in the name of Waqf properties” were responsible for delays because they did not want the assets recorded officially. “Those who created obstacles… should now take responsibility,” he said, calling them “Waqf mafia”.

He also appealed to the government to extend the deadline so that people who genuinely wish to register can complete the process. “The court has provided a way for unregistered property holders to approach the tribunal. The state has 769 graveyards and 725 mosques under Waqf records,” he said.