Over 73,000 Cases Of Online Child Sexual Abuse Identified In January-September: Children Rights Network
Published : November 12, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: More than 73,000 cases of online Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) have been identified and shared with the concerned authorities for action, a network working for child rights across the country claimed on Wednesday.
Online child sexual abuse, which encompasses CSEAM, is a crime that transcends borders and constitutes a significant infringement on the rights of children and their childhood.
The CSEAM encompasses images and videos that depict children being sexually abused, exploited, or portrayed in a sexual context. Such materials trap victims in an ongoing cycle of exploitation, robbing them of their dignity and immortalising their suffering in the digital realm. The online menace of child sexual abuse is a serious issue as this has devastating and lifelong repercussions for its victims.
According to data shared by Just Rights For Children (JRC), a network of over 250 organisations working for child protection across the country, with ETV Bharat, from January to September, a total of 73,258 cases of online CSEAM were identified by it and shared with the police for further action. Out of these, 1,272 FIRs were registered, it said.
How To Identify Online CSEAM?
According to the network working for the rights of children across India, this can be identified through "hash matching technology''.
A unique digital fingerprint (hash) is generated for an image or video and checked against international CSEAM databases (like National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). A match including those found by perceptual hashing that catches slight edits, indicating identical or closely similar illegal content.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): These technologies are used to identify new or previously unseen CSEAM. AI models are trained to recognise patterns and characteristics associated with abuse material, while being designed to distinguish benign imagery from abuse material, it said.
Metadata Analysis: Law enforcement agencies and tech companies may analyse file names, paths, and other metadata for suspicious keywords, naming conventions, or patterns used to obfuscate content.
User and Third-Party Reports: General public users, NGOs, and other entities can report suspected CSEAM content they encounter on online platforms including social media, messaging apps and websites. These reports are a crucial part of the detection process.
How to Report Such Content?
Most online platforms have specific mechanisms for reporting child exploitation content. Look for "Report Abuse" options on the specific platform like website, social media and messaging app.
People can also report to national cyber crime portal at cybercrime.gov.in.
If you believe a child is in immediate danger, contact your local law enforcement authority immediately.
In addition to that, contact national helpline number - 1930 or JRC Helpline number - 1800-102-7222
JRC Activities to Curb Online CSEAM Menace
"The JRC has been partnering with law enforcement agencies and various government departments in terms of investigation of organised crime in CSEAM cases. We are working with the state government for strengthening institutional capacities for combatting organised crimes as well as activation of cyber police stations," the network working for the child rights said.
It said its is working closely with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for larger awareness as well as counselling and providing legal support to the victims of online child sexual abuse. Initiatives have also been undertaken in terms of making people aware about online child sexual exploitation.
The JRC said it also partners with various academic and educational institutions for making the younger generations aware of the dangers of online child sexual exploitation.
In August, the Maharashtra Police, with technical support from the India Child Protection (ICP), a partner of the JRC, identified a Telegram user involved in the sale and distribution of CSEAM, with payments received via UPI. The accused was apprehended from Marine Lines, Mumbai, it claimed.
Forensic examination of his device revealed access to approximately 150 Telegram channels, several of which contained CSEAM involving Indian and foreign minors. Further analysis uncovered the use of cloud storage platforms to store nearly 100 GB of CSEAM content. The accused has been arrested, and the investigation is underway to trace the origin of the material, financial transactions, and identify possible accomplices, as per the JRC.
Government Steps to Ensure Child Security in Cyber Space
According to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development Development, the Section 67B of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 imposes severe penalties for online publication, transmission, or viewing of child sexual abuse material. Section 14 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act stipulates penalties for the exploitation of children for pornographic purposes.
The government periodically blocks websites that host extreme CSEAM, utilising Interpol's "worst of list" which is provided through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the national nodal agency for Interpol in India.
This apart, through the Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) programme, the MeitY has been raising awareness among users, including women and children, about the significance of digital safety when utilising the Internet.
Child Rights Expert's Views
Sampurna Behura, Executive Director, India Child Protection (ICP) told ETV Bharat, "The need of the hour is for a strong, coordinated response to tackle CSEAM, as emphasised in the Just Rights for Children Alliance v S Harish judgment (2024). The Supreme Court directed that the term 'child pornography' be replaced with 'CSEAM' to reflect the seriousness of the offence and held that even possession or viewing of such material is punishable."
She stated that the government must amend the POCSO Act accordingly, strengthen cyber-forensic infrastructure, ensure strict accountability of digital platforms, and promote digital safety education in schools.
"It should also improve victim support systems, conduct awareness campaigns, and establish fast-track mechanisms for CSEAM cases. In essence, the government must move from mere punishment to comprehensive prevention, protection, and rehabilitation, making child safety a top national priority. The judgment in Just Rights v Harish provides a blueprint: statutory reform, digital regulation, education/awareness, victim support, platform accountability," Behura said.
She emphasised that the society’s role is to create an informed, vigilant, and compassionate environment where abuse is prevented, victims are supported, and offenders are held accountable.
The child rights expert asserted that society plays a vital role in combating CSEAM by fostering awareness, protection, and collective responsibility. Communities must educate both children and adults about personal safety, consent, and recognising signs of abuse while breaking the stigma that silences victims.
"Families, schools, and local organisations should work together to create safe, supportive environments and encourage prompt reporting of any suspected abuse. Society must also advocate for strong laws, ethical media practices, and online safety to protect children in both physical and digital spaces," she said.
Through education, vigilance, compassion, and cooperation, society can help prevent exploitation, support survivors, and build a safer future for every child, Behura added.
According to government data, in between 2018 to 2022, a total of 4,839 cases registered under cyber crimes against children under 18 years
