ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 73,000 Cases Of Online Child Sexual Abuse Identified In January-September: Children Rights Network

By Santu Das

New Delhi: More than 73,000 cases of online Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) have been identified and shared with the concerned authorities for action, a network working for child rights across the country claimed on Wednesday.

Online child sexual abuse, which encompasses CSEAM, is a crime that transcends borders and constitutes a significant infringement on the rights of children and their childhood.

The CSEAM encompasses images and videos that depict children being sexually abused, exploited, or portrayed in a sexual context. Such materials trap victims in an ongoing cycle of exploitation, robbing them of their dignity and immortalising their suffering in the digital realm. The online menace of child sexual abuse is a serious issue as this has devastating and lifelong repercussions for its victims.

According to data shared by Just Rights For Children (JRC), a network of over 250 organisations working for child protection across the country, with ETV Bharat, from January to September, a total of 73,258 cases of online CSEAM were identified by it and shared with the police for further action. Out of these, 1,272 FIRs were registered, it said.

How To Identify Online CSEAM?

According to the network working for the rights of children across India, this can be identified through "hash matching technology''.

A unique digital fingerprint (hash) is generated for an image or video and checked against international CSEAM databases (like National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). A match including those found by perceptual hashing that catches slight edits, indicating identical or closely similar illegal content.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): These technologies are used to identify new or previously unseen CSEAM. AI models are trained to recognise patterns and characteristics associated with abuse material, while being designed to distinguish benign imagery from abuse material, it said.

Metadata Analysis: Law enforcement agencies and tech companies may analyse file names, paths, and other metadata for suspicious keywords, naming conventions, or patterns used to obfuscate content.

User and Third-Party Reports: General public users, NGOs, and other entities can report suspected CSEAM content they encounter on online platforms including social media, messaging apps and websites. These reports are a crucial part of the detection process.

How to Report Such Content?

Most online platforms have specific mechanisms for reporting child exploitation content. Look for "Report Abuse" options on the specific platform like website, social media and messaging app.

People can also report to national cyber crime portal at cybercrime.gov.in.

If you believe a child is in immediate danger, contact your local law enforcement authority immediately.

In addition to that, contact national helpline number - 1930 or JRC Helpline number - 1800-102-7222

JRC Activities to Curb Online CSEAM Menace

"The JRC has been partnering with law enforcement agencies and various government departments in terms of investigation of organised crime in CSEAM cases. We are working with the state government for strengthening institutional capacities for combatting organised crimes as well as activation of cyber police stations," the network working for the child rights said.