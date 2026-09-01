ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 7,200 Corruption Cases Probed By CBI Pending Trials, 409 For More Than 2 Decades

New Delhi: Over 7,200 corruption cases probed by the CBI were pending trial in different courts, including 409 for more than two decades, according to the latest report by the Central Vigilance Commission.

Out of the total of 7,229 cases pending trial in courts, 1,612 were pending for less than three years, 860 for over three years and up to five years, and 1,901 for more than five years and up to 10 years as on December 31, 2025, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report said.

As many as 2,447 cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act were pending for more than 10 years and up to 20 years, and 409 for over 20 years, the CVC annual report 2025 said.

There were around 14,083 appeals and revisions, including writ petitions, pending in high courts and the Supreme Court.

Of the total cases, 739 were pending for more than 20 years, 1,347 for over 15 years but less than 20 years, and 3,161 for more than 10 years but less than 15 years, the report said.

A total of 3,854 such appeals and revisions were pending for more than five years but less than 10 years, 1,987 for over two years but less than five years and 2,995 for less than two years, the report made public recently said.

There were 473 corruption cases pending investigation with the CBI, 39 of them for more than five years, 37 for over three years but less than five years and 33 for more than two years but less than three years, it said.