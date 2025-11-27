ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 720 Train Trips To Be Cancelled, Diverted For Maintenance, Redevelopment Work

New Delhi: Passengers who have already planned their journeys and booked advance tickets may need to revise their travel arrangements, as over 720 trips of different mail, express, and passenger train services are set to be cancelled or diverted due to technical reasons and maintenance work.

A Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Central Railway said, “In view of non-interlocking works in connection with construction of third line tripling in the SCR’s Secunderabad Division several trains will either be cancelled or diverted from December to February.”

Similarly, Shashi Kiran, CPRO, North Western Railway said, “Over 25 trains operating in NWR zone will be affected due to redevelopment work. A block is being taken for redevelopment work in the Ludhiana Yard located on the Sanehwal-Amritsar section of the Firozpur division of Northern Railway.”

Following the maintenance and redevelopment works from December 25 to February 26, trains will be cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted and deregulated. Over 720 trips of around 77 trains of South Central Railways, North Western Railways and Northern Railway will remain either cancelled or diverted. Apart from this, over 50 trains will be short terminated.

Replying to a query on the issue, Mukesh Sharma, a passenger of Delhi, told ETV Bharat, “Redevelopment work is good for enhancing railways facilities but I am concerned that some trains will remain cancelled which will create chaos among passengers who have already booked their ticket and get confirmed travel ticket. Now they have to revisit their plan and book tickets.”

Vansh Kumar, a frequent traveller, told ETV Bharat, “The railway should plan train cancellations and diversions much ahead, in line with redevelopment or maintenance work, before issuing tickets on the affected routes. This would ensure passengers are informed early and can book tickets on alternative trains or routes.”

Trainss set to be cancelled or diverted

54603 from December 12 to February 23 (85 trips)

54604 December 1 to February 23 (85 trips)

54605 December 1 to February 23 (85 trips)

54606 December 1 to February 23 (85 trips)

56635 December 1 to February 23 (85 trips)

67771 Daily till February 14 (22 trips)

67772 Daily till February 14 (22 trips)

17003 Daily till February 14 (22 trips)

17004 Daily till February 14 (22 trips)

17035 Daily till February 13 (22 trips)

17036 Daily till February 14 (22 trips)

12511 thrice a week February 13 (2 trips)

12512 thrice a week February 11 (2 trips)

12521 weekly February 9 (1 trips)

12522 weekly February 13 (1 trips)

22647 twice a week February 14 (6 trips)

22648 twice a week February 12 (6 trips)

20493 twice a week February (2 trips)

20494 twice a week February 13 (2 trips)

20101 till February 13, 14 (2 trips)

20102 February 13 and 14 (2 trips)

03251 twice a week till February 8 and 9 (2 trips)

03252 twice a week February 10 and 11 (2 trips)

03259 February 3 and 10 (2 trips)

03260 February 5 and 12 (2 trips)

03261 February 31 and 7 (2 trips)