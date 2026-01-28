ETV Bharat / bharat

Fog Hits Northern Railways, Over 70 Trains Delayed

Among the most affected trains on Wednesday is the Ghazipur City-Anand Vihar Suheldev Superfast Express (22433), which is running 174 minutes (nearly 3 hours) behind scheduled. Similarly, the Balrampur-Bathinda Mail Express (15733) is running 125 minutes late in the Prayagraj division.

New Delhi: Foggy conditions resulting from severe cold and changing operational conditions across North India have badly impacted the operations of Indian Railways on January 28. As of 6 am, more than 70 major trains arriving in various railway divisions, including the Delhi (DLI) division, are running behind schedule, causing considerable inconvenience to passengers.

Even premium trains like the Rajdhani Express have been affected. The Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani (12423) and Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani (12301) ran 16 and 15 minutes late, respectively. Although these delays are minor, other long-distance trains like the Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti (12393), which was late by 47 minutes, caused inconvenience to commuters.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, stated that officials have advised passengers to check the real-time status of their trains through the 'National Train Enquiry System' (NTES) or helpline number 139, before leaving for the station. Currently, train speeds are being controlled due to fog to prioritise passenger safety.

Upadhyay said that due to low visibility in the fog, loco pilots cannot see the signals at high speeds. Operating a train without seeing the signals is impossible, and could lead to an accident. Therefore, loco pilots maintain a slower speed so that they can operate the train safely.