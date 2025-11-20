ETV Bharat / bharat

World Children's Day 2025: JRC Intervenes In Over 6,500 Child Trafficking Cases Since April

By Santu Das

New Delhi: On World Children's Day, a network working for child rights claimed they have intervened in more than 6,500 cases of trafficking for sexual exploitation of children across India since April.

Notably, the trafficking of children for sexual exploitation represents a serious threat to society and constitutes a significant violation of human rights, which devastates childhood, resulting in lifelong detrimental effects for the victims.

The trauma faced by those affected children often exceed their comprehension.

To tackle the grave problem of child trafficking across the country, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a statutory body formed under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act of 2005, has been diligently executing initiatives within its jurisdiction and capabilities.

The responsibility to prevent and combat child trafficking primarily rests with the individual states and Union Territories (UTs), which have the jurisdiction to tackle such crimes in line with the current legal frameworks.

The Central government further supports the efforts of the states and UTs in this domain by providing them with guidelines designed to prevent and address human trafficking, including that of children, through a range of advisories. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also helped states to create Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU)

According to a data shared by Just Rights For Children (JRC), a network of more than 250 organisations dedicated to child protection nationwide, to ETV Bharat on Wednesday, a total of 6,557 cases of child sexual exploitation from trafficking was intervened across the country since April 2025. In last financial year, JRC network intervened in 12,628 cases of child sexual exploitation from trafficking across India.

Recently, because of its partner's intervention, six minor girls aged between 14 and 17 years were rescued from a spa centre inside a mall in Rohini, where they were being forced into prostitution. Three customers and one staff member of the spa centre were arrested. The rescued girls, originally from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the network claimed.

In recent years, many vulnerable children from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam and other Eastern and North-Eastern States, as well as neighbouring countries have been trafficked to metro cities and pushed into such sexual exploitation.

What's the Common Pattern of Child Trafficking?

Child rights expert Ravi Kant told ETV Bharat, "The common pattern of child trafficking is defined by the exploitation of vulnerability under the guise of systemic apathy, especially within districts with high prevalence of being source or target destinations. The offence of trafficking is perpetuated by poverty, which makes children and their families susceptible to fraudulent promises." He said traffickers, who are often part of organised crime networks, leverage this economic vulnerability for profit.

"Children are transported, often interstate, and forced into exploitation such as forced labour or sexual abuse especially under the guise of commercial trades like orchestra or spa or massage parlour or friendship clubs or brothels. In the current year, we have intervened in cases of child trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation. Increasingly, it has been seen that post-COVID, traffickers have started to recruit victims and propagate their business and criminal network by using online technology," he said.