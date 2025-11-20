World Children's Day 2025: JRC Intervenes In Over 6,500 Child Trafficking Cases Since April
Due to JRC's intervention, six minor girls were recently rescued from a mall in Rohini, where they were being forced into prostitution.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 6:26 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: On World Children's Day, a network working for child rights claimed they have intervened in more than 6,500 cases of trafficking for sexual exploitation of children across India since April.
Notably, the trafficking of children for sexual exploitation represents a serious threat to society and constitutes a significant violation of human rights, which devastates childhood, resulting in lifelong detrimental effects for the victims.
The trauma faced by those affected children often exceed their comprehension.
To tackle the grave problem of child trafficking across the country, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a statutory body formed under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act of 2005, has been diligently executing initiatives within its jurisdiction and capabilities.
The responsibility to prevent and combat child trafficking primarily rests with the individual states and Union Territories (UTs), which have the jurisdiction to tackle such crimes in line with the current legal frameworks.
The Central government further supports the efforts of the states and UTs in this domain by providing them with guidelines designed to prevent and address human trafficking, including that of children, through a range of advisories. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also helped states to create Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU)
According to a data shared by Just Rights For Children (JRC), a network of more than 250 organisations dedicated to child protection nationwide, to ETV Bharat on Wednesday, a total of 6,557 cases of child sexual exploitation from trafficking was intervened across the country since April 2025. In last financial year, JRC network intervened in 12,628 cases of child sexual exploitation from trafficking across India.
Recently, because of its partner's intervention, six minor girls aged between 14 and 17 years were rescued from a spa centre inside a mall in Rohini, where they were being forced into prostitution. Three customers and one staff member of the spa centre were arrested. The rescued girls, originally from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the network claimed.
In recent years, many vulnerable children from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam and other Eastern and North-Eastern States, as well as neighbouring countries have been trafficked to metro cities and pushed into such sexual exploitation.
What's the Common Pattern of Child Trafficking?
Child rights expert Ravi Kant told ETV Bharat, "The common pattern of child trafficking is defined by the exploitation of vulnerability under the guise of systemic apathy, especially within districts with high prevalence of being source or target destinations. The offence of trafficking is perpetuated by poverty, which makes children and their families susceptible to fraudulent promises." He said traffickers, who are often part of organised crime networks, leverage this economic vulnerability for profit.
"Children are transported, often interstate, and forced into exploitation such as forced labour or sexual abuse especially under the guise of commercial trades like orchestra or spa or massage parlour or friendship clubs or brothels. In the current year, we have intervened in cases of child trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation. Increasingly, it has been seen that post-COVID, traffickers have started to recruit victims and propagate their business and criminal network by using online technology," he said.
Asserting that the cycle is reinforced by systemic failure of the judicial system to deliver time-bound justice, the child rights expert said, "Further, inadequate rehabilitation measures and delay in receipt of statutory compensation (in cases of forced labour) and long court trials also drive survivors back into poverty, leading to a high risk of re-trafficking."
"Our plan to prevent child trafficking involves an intensive intervention model that systematically addresses the patterns and failures of the system across three core pillars: Prosecution, Prevention, and Rehabilitation," he said.
Kant, who is also the national convenor of JRC said, "The goal is to end impunity for crimes such as child trafficking and child sexual abuse by strengthening the legal mechanism. We engage with law enforcement authorities and build their capacity to ensure time-bound lodging of cases, investigation and prosecution so that access to justice could be enabled for the victims in a speedier manner."
He said this entire effort is amplified by utilising new technologies for tracking online child trafficking and sexual abuse to secure digital evidence and provide the necessary proof to bring perpetrators to justice.
How to Eradicate this Menace?
According to the child rights expert, to systematically eradicate the root cause of child trafficking, there is a need for working towards reducing vulnerability of children.
"We work towards reducing children's vulnerability. This involves community sensitisation, where we conduct awareness activities and campaigns to sensitise children and communities about their rights and entitlements, thereby empowering children to address the occurrence of any crime without fear. Simultaneously, we focus on institutional strengthening by enhancing capacity building of state authorities and making investment to strengthen institutional framework of state for coordinated action against crime. We also work closely with various law enforcement agencies for investigation of these crimes," he said.
Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Survivors
"To ensure every survivor achieves full recovery and avoids the risk of re-trafficking, JRC focuses on providing holistic support to victims and their families. This include a access to a range of services targeting safety, mental well-being, education and legal support to the victims. The victims and their families were linked with government welfare schemes to ensure that they do not get re-trafficked," the child rights expert said.
Kant further said, "We engage survivors to pro-actively participate in our programs, utilizing their invaluable lived experience to guide and strengthen the development of effective, sustainable child protection strategies."
It may be mentioned that as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the total number of individuals under 18 years of age rescued from trafficking between 2018 and 2022 across various regions of the country was 13,170.
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) imposes severe punishments for different types of child trafficking and exploitation.
The Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016 enforces a complete prohibition on the employment of children below the age of 14 in any occupation or process, and also restricts adolescents aged 14 to 18 from engaging in hazardous jobs and processes. The Act imposes stricter penalties on employers who violate its regulations.
Also Read